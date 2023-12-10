Tornado watch issued for Marion County

A tornado watch was issued for parts of Marion County Sunday morning.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The watch will be in effect through 5 p.m. and includes the Florida Big Bend area.

Certified Meteorologist Tom Terry says a line of storms in Florida’s panhandle and the Gulf of Mexico will move into Central Florida in the mid to late-afternoon hours, bringing a threat of severe weather and isolated tornadoes, mainly to the west.

READ: Tennessee storms leave at least 6 dead, dozens injured

Tornado watch is out through 5pm for the Florida big bend area including Marion county. A line of storms in the panhandle and the Gulf will move into central Florida after 3-4pm and bring a severe threat and isolated tornado mainly west. Metro Orlando storms by 6pm. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/n35nHAlmbG — Tom Terry (@TTerryWFTV) December 10, 2023

READ: SpaceX delays launch of Falcon Heavy rocket carrying U.S. Space Force mission

Potentially severe storms are expected to move into the Metro Orlando along the I-4 corridor by 6 p.m. Sunday.

Heavy rain, gusty winds and small hail are all expected. Dangerous lightning could be a concern as well.

The system is forecast to move into the I-95 corridor and offshore by 10 p.m.

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.