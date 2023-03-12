Tornado Watch issued for parts of Florida, Alabama and Georgia
The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for portions of Alabama, Florida and Georgia until 8 p.m. Eastern.
The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for portions of Alabama, Florida and Georgia until 8 p.m. Eastern.
Platforms like Instagram and Tik Tok emphasize a peaceful life that leans into leisure and ease. But this means something different for Black women.
Andrew Gillum’s lawyers blasted FBI agents who investigated him, saying they engaged in “misconduct” and used drugs to try to “ensnare” their targets.
A Northern California agricultural community famous for its strawberry crop was forced to evacuate early Saturday after the Pajaro River's levee was breached by flooding from a new atmospheric river that pummeled the state.
If you're looking to squeeze extra money out of your budget, you might be surprised by just how many unnecessary items are hiding out in your everyday expenses. Read: Here's How Much Americans Have in...
No. 8 seed Arkansas basketball will open the 2023 NCAA Tournament against Illinois, signaling the start of March Madness. Here’s what to know about the matchup.
No. 6-seed Kentucky will open the 2023 NCAA Tournament against Providence. Here’s everything you need to know about the Wildcats' March Madness path.
Actor Harvey Guillen made history at the Oscars on March 12 when he appeared as the first plus-sized man to be dressed by Christian Siriano on a red carpet.
The moment the Hogs learned they were going dancing. #8 Arkansas will meet #9 Illinois in round one of the NCAA Tournament.
A class act.
The Bajan singer performed the Oscar-nominating tribute, "Lift Me Up."
Running can seriously improve your health. Here, three experts explain how running is good for you
Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk's decision in the suit could reverse a 23-year-old FDA approval of mifepristone, a medication abortion.
Saving money is always on the mind of any conscious consumer. Even when shopping at discount stores like thrift stores or dollar stores, there are still specific strategies that anyone can learn to...
Here's everything you missed during the Academy Awards
What do Ashton Kutcher and Blondie's Debbie Harry have in common? They both could have easily become the victims of serial killers.
From Hong Chau (but not Dolly D.) to Kerry (but not Carrie with a “C”), nearly everyone mentioned in Ariana DeBose’s iconic BAFTAs rap convened Sunday for an even more prestigious honor: the chance to win an Oscar. This year’s Best Picture nominees include All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, […]
More heavy rain and flooding is expected in California at the start of the workweek as another atmospheric river storm takes aim at the West.
Jacksonville Fire and Rescue is currently working on fatal vehicle crash on westbound of I-10 west.
The 140 kWh battery allows fast charging with little or no upgrade to the dealership’s electric service or connection to the electric grid.
The heads of three federal agencies said Silicon Valley Bank customers would be fully protected after the lender's failure, adding that taxpayers would not bear the costs.