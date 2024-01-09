Tornado watch issued for Peninsula as storm leaves over 10,000 without power

Tuesday’s storm picked up in the evening, leading to a tornado watch, closures and over 10,000 people without power in Hampton Roads.

The tornado watch, issued by the National Weather Service at Wakefield, covers counties in northeast North Carolina, central Virginia and southeast Virginia. Hampton, Newport News, Suffolk, Williamsburg, York County, Isle of Wight County and James City County are included under the watch.

The watch remains valid until 9 p.m.

A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes, but does not mean a tornado will occur.

Over 10,000 Dominion Energy customers in south Hampton Roads are without power due to the storm, according to the Dominion Energy Outage Map. On the Peninsula, 2,500 customers are without power. The Central Chesapeake Public Library will be closed for the remainder of the evening due to a power outage.

