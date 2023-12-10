Tornado watch issued for Petersburg area through Sunday night

PETERSBURG — “December” and “tornado watch” are rarely associated, but every so often, it happens.

Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service office in Wakefield issued a tornado watch for the Tri-City area and 32 other localities in central Virginia, as well as nine localities in northeastern North Carolina. The watch was set to expire at 8 p.m. Sunday.

A tornado watch is different from a tornado warning. In a watch, conditions are favorable for a tornado to possibly develop. A warning means rotational tornadic activity has been spotted, and residents are encouraged to seek shelter immediately.

The watch stems from a strong cold front moving across the state Sunday. NWS predicted the likelihood of heavy rain, gusty winds and isolated thunderstorms. Sunday’s high was expected to be in the mid-60s. Rain totals were listed at less than an inch.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2023/12/10/tornadoes-tennessee-storm-live-updates/71870375007/

Damaged homes are seen on Jackie Lorraine Dr. in Clarksville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. Tornadoes struck Middle Tennessee on Saturday, killing at least six people and leaving more than 160,000 Middle Tennessee residents without power.

The storm front wreaked havoc Saturday in middle Tennessee where as many as six people died in tornadoes and strong storms.

/Here is where the “December influence” on the area weather kicks in.

Rain is predicted for most of the evening and overnight hours, but as the temperature drops into the mid-30s, there is a possibility, albeit slight, that the rain could mix with snow into dawn on Monday. However, NWS said it expects “little to no accumulation” of any snow.

Monday’s high temperature is predicted at 50 degrees.

Tornadoes usually peak in April and September, and mostly occur in the afternoon when temperatures are at their warmest.

While rare, December tornadoes are possible. The most recent activity was Dec. 10-11, 2021, when a strong storm front spawned numerous tornadoes across the southern U.S. and Ohio Valley. Eighty-nine people were killed in several states.

The storm front produced no major effects for Virginia that time, but neighboring state Kentucky and Tennessee were hit hard — particularly Kentucky where 74 people lost their lives.

