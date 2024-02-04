Tornado watch issued for Southwest Florida until 2 p.m. Sunday: National Weather Service

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch along the Southwest Florida coast until 2 p.m. Sunday.

"Primary threats include... A couple tornadoes possible scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible. Isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible," the warning said from the NWS Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

The line of possible heavy storms and tornadoes in the NWS computer model extends from the Florida Keys northward into the Tampa-St. Petersburg area.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Southwest Florida until 2 p.m. Feb. 4, 2024.

"SUMMARY: A complex of strong-severe thunderstorms is expected to sweep eastward across mainland southern Florida and the Keys through early afternoon, with damaging gusts and a couple tornadoes possible," the NWS forecast said.

The tornado watch area is along and 75 statute miles either side of a line from 55 miles northwest of Miami to 20 miles west southwest of Key West, NWS said in its forecast.

"A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings," according to the NWS.

