Tornadoes advisories in Texas forecast, winter storm warning in the Midwest: Wednesday weather updates

Severe weather could spread across parts of the South on Wednesday.

Thunderstorms are stretching across the Lower Mississippi Valley, bringing winds and hail – and possibly tornadoes, the National Weather Service said.

Over 26 million people could be at risk for some kind of severe weather, with storms strengthening in the afternoon. A flood watch was also in effect into Wednesday night in Arkansas and Missouri.

And in the Midwest, Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota are expecting a winter storm watch that could make travel treacherous on Wednesday and into Thursday.

Here’s what you need to know about Wednesday’s winter weather.

Texas could see tornadoes, Missouri and Arkansas under flood watch

Some locally severe thunderstorms could help prompt tornadoes in parts of eastern and central Texas overnight on Tuesday, AccuWeather meteorologists warned.

In a stretch of the country from Texas to Tennessee and even parts of Indiana, more than 26 million people will be at risk for some kind of severe weather, according to the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center.

And parts of southern Missouri and east Arkansas were under a flood watch through Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Memphis, Tennessee said. Rainfall could reach 2 to 3 inches, and those “living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop," officials warned.

Winter storm warning in Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota

A winter storm watch is in effect beginning Wednesday night into Thursday in parts of Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Total snow accumulations of up to 9 inches are possible, and wind gusts could reach up to 30 mph.

The heaviest snow period could fall during the Thursday morning commute, and the National Weather Service warned that people should be prepared for downed tree limbs and power lines.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Texas tornadoes, Midwest winter storm: Wednesday weather forecast