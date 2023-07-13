Tornadoes confirmed near Chicago Wednesday, touching down near O'Hare airport

Multiple tornadoes touched down in Illinois Wednesday, including in the suburbs of Chicago and near O'Hare International Airport, damaging properties and grounding planes.

The National Weather Service confirmed on Thursday morning via Twitter that there were several tornadoes Wednesday night between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

"Between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, multiple tornadoes tracked across Northeast Illinois, some in very close proximity to one another," the National Weather Service tweet said. "These were spawned by rotating thunderstorms known as supercells."

Below is a map highlighting areas where we suspect tornadoes may have touched down last evening. Our team will be out surveying damage today to determine exactly where these tornadoes tracked. Stay tuned for updates over the next several days. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/SafDnyI3uF — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 13, 2023

According to the tweet, the National Weather Service does not yet have an exact estimate of how many tornadoes touched down in Illinois. No injuries have been reported.

"We will determine the official count along with intensity ratings following damage surveys over the coming days," it said.

As people recover from the storm and more information becomes available, here's what we know right now about the tornadoes.

Where did tornadoes touch down?

Multiple tornadoes were reported across the Chicagoland area Wednesday, including near the towns of Elgin, Campton Hills, and Arlington Heights, according to a map provided by the National Weather Service.

Other approximate damage and survey areas include areas near Oswego, Huntley, Carol Stream and Hodgkins, among others.

The National Weather Service also confirmed a tornado touched down near O'Hare International Airport, located less than 20 miles from Chicago, on Wednesday via Twitter.

A confirmed tornado is on the ground near O'Hare airport! This tornado has been touching the ground intermittently so far and is moving east. There are additional circulations along the line south of O'Hare. Seek shelter if in the warned area! https://t.co/lirNZotdNn — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 13, 2023

Over 100 flights were cancelled and more than 500 were delayed due to the storm, according to The Associated Press. Neither O'Hare International Airport nor Chicago's Midway International Airport reported damage from the storm.

Cook County was also hit by a tornado Wednesday night, The National Weather Service tweeted around 6:30 p.m. CT that there was a confirmed tornado in the area.

This is a confirmed damaging tornado moving northeast through central Cook County. This warning includes the city of Chicago! Seek shelter now! https://t.co/nb9h2QACKB — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 12, 2023

In April, storms rocked parts of the Midwest, causing extensive damage across multiple states. A tornado touched down near Springfield, Illinois and a storm caused the roof of a theater to collapse in Belvedere.

The USA TODAY tornado archive recorded 50 accounts of tornadoes on March 31 in the state of Illinois, with the most severe coming in as an EF3 tornado.

What does the forecast look like for today?

As of Thursday morning, the weather in the Chicagoland area looks clear of storms throughout the day, but there is potential for thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday and the rest of the weekend.

"Some storms could be strong and produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds," the National Weather Service said in a tweet containing the forecast for Thursday.

[5:30am 7/13] - Weather remains quiet today, but storm chances return for Friday into early Saturday. Some storms could be strong and produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/6Wu3hioV4F — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 13, 2023

What do I do if there's a tornado in my area?

If there is a tornado watch in your area, it means that the current weather conditions could produce a tornado in or near the area. The National Weather Service recommends having an emergency plan in place, checking that you have supplies in case of a tornado, and being prepared to act quickly.

In the case of a tornado warning, you should take action immediately as a tornado has been sighted or indicated by radar in your area. The National Weather Service recommends moving into an interior room that is on the lowest floor of a building, such as a basement and avoiding windows.

If you find yourself in a mobile home, vehicle or outdoors during a tornado, quickly move to the closest substantial shelter and "protect yourself from flying debris."

