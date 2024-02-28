Tornadoes confirmed: NWS says multiple tornadoes struck Greater Columbus area

The National Weather Service in Wilmington confirmed that tornadoes touched down in western Licking, Montgomery and Greene counties and Jersey Township.

The weather service continues to evaluate damage across central Ohio to determine whether additional tornadoes touched down or straight-line winds caused damage, including thousands of trees pulled out by their roots or twisted and broken. Some trees landed on top of houses or garage roofs, while others brought down power lines and electrical poles.

The NWS has not determined the speed and category of the tornadoes that touched down.

Bob Summers woke up around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday to what sounded like a freight train.

Summers, who lives near Pataskala in Licking County, said when he walked out of his house later that morning, his backyard shed had been destroyed by a tree, and a plastic play set was in his yard.

His two horses, Toro and Jezebelle, survived the storm unscathed, but they had to settle for hay instead of their usual grain breakfast.

"I'm thinking they don’t like it when their breakfast is missing," he said.

A lot of people didn't like it when they went outside in the daylight and saw the damage in the aftermath of the severe weather that moved through central Ohio Wednesday morning.

[12:36 PM] A tornado has been confirmed in Jersey in Licking County, Ohio. More details will be made available later this evening. ICYMI, we have two teams surveying areas from the Dayton area to Licking County, mainly along the I-70 corridor.https://t.co/oFWTA20UL4 — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 28, 2024

Summers' neighbor Dave Coleman went to work before the storm rolled through, thinking his home near Pataskala was likely to escape unscathed. However, the storm had other thoughts, leveling Coleman's garage — which housed a classic car collection and motorcycle — and flipped the garage roof vertically. The roof was mangled and wrapped around a tree.

“The sad part of it, that’s what doesn’t make any sense, we were getting some rain and stuff, a little bit of wind, nothing that amounted to (anything)," Coleman said.

Nearby, residents Barbara Yeager and Tracy Nutt, Yeager’s grandfather, were home when the storm hit.

"It was like a warzone out here, shingles flying, trees flying," Nutt said.

Their roof shingles were scattered up in trees, under cars and across their yard. A branch also fell on one of their cars, punching the back windshield out and denting the roof.

Further west, along Dixon Road on the Franklin County-Licking County border, there was heavy damage to some homes from high winds and dozens of damaged or downed trees, especially in a heavily wooded area on the west side of the road just north of a large horse farm.

At noon Wednesday, crews were still removing downed trees and limbs which had fallen across Dixon Road, which was closed between Havens Corners Road and Clark State Road except to local residents and township and tree crews.

A hanger was destroyed and airplanes damaged Wednesday morning at the Madison County Airport after a tornado touched down in the pre-dawn hours.

In one yard along Dixon Road, a large pine tree had been blown over from its roots and another twisted off. Across the road, a tree lay on a garage and a large section of sheet metal was wrapped around something at another property, pointing toward the sky.

The fresh smell of pine emanated from the tree cuttings.

There was also significant elsewhere in Jefferson Township, on the eastern side of Franklin County. Between the southern end of Dixon Road at Havens Corners Road and the entrance drive to the Morrison Farms East subdivision, a large tree had fallen on the road and there was a report of a motorist who struck it or was struck by it.

From there west along Havens Corners Road toward Gahanna and along North Waggoner Road north from Havens Corners to Clark State Road, there were again dozens of trees either blown down or twisted off.

Just east of Reynoldsburg-New Albany Road on Havens Corners, a large downed tree remained leaning on utility wires. Another large tree lay slain with its root ball exposed near the parking lot at the Jefferson Township Volunteer Fire Department station at the corner of Reynoldsburg-New Albany and Havens Corners Road.

On Reynoldsburg-New Albany Road, about a quarter-mile south of Havens Corners, a broken off tree lay across a car and a truck in a driveway across from the Jefferson Country Club as a tree crew further south removed downed tree debris.

On the northwest side of Franklin County near Hilliard, one wall of a garage was blown out at the Oldwynne Road home of Andrew and Carole Essex, who were standing outside their house Wednesday morning.

"We woke up and went down to the basement. We grabbed the kids and went down," said Carole Essex, 29. She and her husband, 32, were there with their two young children — a 2-year-old and a 1-month-old — when the storm hit.

Dave Coleman assesses the damage to his Pataskala garage after a potential tornado touched down early Wednesday morning. Winds ripped off the roof to his workshop that was large enough to store a tractor-trailer.

"It sounded like our house collapsed," she said. "I looked at Andy and said, 'Oh, my God; we were hit by a tornado.'"

Even further west, the storm leveled a hangar at the Madison County Airport and caused damage to several small planes housed within it.

Homes across central Ohio were damaged in the storm, which resulted in at least one radar-confirmed tornado touching down in Madison County.

Several thousand people lost power as a result of downed power lines or electrical poles being damaged in the storm. AEP Ohio had crews out on Wednesday to help make repairs.

Family members walk out of a storm-damaged home Wednesday morning on Route 56 in Madison County after strong storms blew through about 4 am. No one was injured at this home; three horses and a donkey in a barn on the property were not injured.

How the National Weather Service confirms if a tornado actually touched down

Field crews from the National Weather Service in Wilmington began surveying weather damage Wednesday, concentrating on the Interstate 70 corridor between the Dayton and Columbus metropolitan areas where the storm damage appeared to be concentrated.

The National Weather Service is asking anyone with damage to contact them.

A house was damaged on Oldwynne Road near Hilliard after early morning severe weather hits central Ohio. Tornado sirens were activated in Franklin County after 5 a.m. Wednesday in response to a suspected tornado sighting in Madison County near the Franklin County border early Wednesday morning, moving west to east.

The field crews will look at the damage, as well as review the radar movements of the storm, to determine whether the damage was caused by a tornado or strong winds.

On Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that a tornado may have touched down east of London and continued eastward into Franklin County.

Here's how Wednesday morning's storm unfolded

Shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday, tornado sirens across Franklin County were activated because of radar-indicated rotation within a strong thunderstorm moving into the area.

The storm had crossed through Madison County, in the London and West Jefferson areas, with a debris field indicated on radar as wind speeds increased.

The tornado warning for Franklin County lasted through 5:45 a.m. and was canceled for Licking and Fairfield counties at 6:15 a.m.

How rare is a February tornado in Ohio?

December and January are the least common months for tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service. But by late February, severe weather and tornadoes are "fairly common."

As climate change pushes Ohio springs earlier and fall later, we might see more of these winter tornadoes.

A history of twisters: Tornadoes in Ohio since 1950

Tornadoes are most common during spring and summer, especially April through July.

