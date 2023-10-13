Tornadoes in Florida are not uncommon, especially during El Nino weather pattern

Aerial video of a neighborhood in Crystal River showed a shattered home with its roof completely blown off. We talked with one Clearwater woman in bed when she heard her roof being ripped away. "I felt a little bit of rain, and when the wall collapsed, then I could feel rain and a little bit of glass, so I just got under the covers, pulled the covers up, and then I got a pillow and put it over my head," Ann Burchenal explained.

