Tornadoes, heavy snow head for central US ahead, California preps for atmospheric river

Heavy snow will continue to spread across the Four Corners region on Friday as a storm system storm reorganizes over the central and southern High Plains, according to the National Weather Service.

Large hail, tornadoes and wind gusts are possible for parts of south-central Texas, the weather service said.

By Saturday, heavy rainfalls and thunderstorms will shift their focus into the lower Mississippi Valley and central Gulf Coast, the weather service reported. This is due to the redeveloping of a low pressure system that could cause excessive rainfall for parts of Louisiana, eastern Texas, southern Arkansas and southern Mississippi.

This comes after severe winter and rain hazards spread across western and central parts of the country on Thursday.

Here is the weather forecast for Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.

The historic metal truss bridge along FM 2854 known as the Bonnie and Clyde Bridge rests in the San Jacinto River on Jan. 25, 2024, in Conroe, Texas. The bridge collapsed from floodwaters.

Powerful storm to impact California this weekend

Another powerful storm is expected to impact California this weekend, bringing additional heavy rainfall and mountain snow, strong winds, and high surf to the state.

An atmospheric river, also known as a "Pineapple Express," brought heavy rain and snow, triggering road closures and rockslides on Thursday. This weekend's atmospheric river, which is expected to arrive by Sunday, could be much stronger than the first storm, meteorologists said.

We are expecting a major storm with dangerous, even life-threatening impacts! Here is a short list of what's coming and how you can prepare for and avoid hazards, including heavy rain and dangerous flooding, heavy mountain snow and strong, damaging winds. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/OOsRlhVsi8 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 2, 2024

Impacts from the pair of storms include travel troubles, mudslides, power issues, coastal erosion and property damage.

Contributing: Doyle Rice

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tornadoes, snow expected in central US, California to get drenched