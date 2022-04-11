Tornadoes and large hail take aim at the Plains and South as 70 million face severe weather
The Weather Channel meteorologist Jim Cantore breaks down the multiday severe weather outbreak headed for the Plains and South this week.
The Weather Channel meteorologist Jim Cantore breaks down the multiday severe weather outbreak headed for the Plains and South this week.
Unbeaten Sierra Canyon moves up to No. 2 behind top-ranked Orange Lutheran in this week's top 25 high school baseball rankings for the Southland.
Shortly after last week's first look of the Stussy x Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Fossil," images of...
Police received a 16-round ShotSpotter notification in the 1100 block of East Franklin Avenue in central Fresno.
One person died and another was critically injured in a Sunday evening car crash on Interstate 71, Louisville police said.
Costco is known as a low-price leader, but as the big-box and warehouse store landscape becomes more and more competitive, it's getting harder to find unbeatable deals. Despite this, Costco still has...
A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses. The more impactful storm is expec
It won't feel like spring in Oregon over the next few days.
Fourteen homes were destroyed by the tornadoes as they moved through Tuesday in Allendale, Bamberg, Clarendon and Orangeburg counties, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division said.
Severe weather characterized by high winds, large hail and possibly tornadoes may be in store Tuesday and Wednesday for Topeka.
Spraying is only effective when bagworm larvae are young, so watch closely if you plan to spray. Bags can be hand-picked and destroyed at any time.
Winds are cranking up ahead of our next storm. Peak gusts could hit 40 mph in parts of the Valley on Monday and Tuesday.
Looking for the best gas mileage from a plug-in hybrid SUV or crossover? These are the most efficient PHEV utes for 2022 based on fuel economy.
A neighbor spotted the man dangling upside down and called authorities around noon.
(Bloomberg) -- Chinese farmers in the country’s most important region for corn, soybeans and rice are facing a myriad of challenges as the spring planting season kicks off, endangering the nation’s ability to secure enough grains for this year.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against
As temperatures cool down after a heat wave, gusty winds are expected to whip across Southern California starting Saturday afternoon, forecasters said.
Showers and storms will increase in coverage as the day goes on, and then linger into the night.
The annual spring burn ban is now in effect for Ohio.
With some areas of Eastern North Carolina more than 10 inches behind normal rainfall amounts since last fall, drought is growing across the region.
A significant lack of snow in the mountains will compound an already severe drought across California, likely leading to far-reaching effects.
Fire crews across the region are very busy with multiple fires reported amid Red Flag conditions bringing dangerous winds to areas of Colorado in need of moisture.