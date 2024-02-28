Tornadoes likely in Riverside, Clark County; storm damage reported across area

Feb. 28—A few possible tornadoes were reported in Riverside and Clark County early this morning as severe thunderstorms moved across the region, also bringing damaging straight line winds, hail and torrential downpours along a cold front.

Thousands are without power following the powerful storms that knocked down trees and power lines.

In Riverside and Clark County, radar tracked tornadic debris signatures in multiple areas.

A tornado was reported at 4:37 a.m. to the National Weather Service in Riverside, where glass was blown out at the Airway Shopping Center.

A tornado was reported at 4:54 a.m. to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, spotted southeast of Springfield. Heavy debris was reported on Mitchell Road.

A tornado also was reported at 4:56 a.m. about four miles southeast of Springfield, with multiple houses damaged and a debris signature also seen on radar.

The NWS reported at 5:01 a.m. that radar confirmed a tornado southeast of Springfield moving toward South Vienna.

Don Mangen was driving on Ohio 41 in Clark County when a tree fell on his Jeep.

"I came through a light ... and that tree just fell straight on top of the Jeep and spun me, threw me into the ditch," he said.

In the 1700 block of New Love Road, a couple's home was severely damaged by a neighbor's barn.

"It appears the neighbor's full barn was uprooted and hit the back of our house, (took it) off the foundation," said Charles Eckart.

"It blew the back door in, took some closet doors off, busted the backside of the upper doors."

A severe thunderstorm with strong rotation was located at 4:42 a.m. over Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. A tornado was radar indicated, and the NWS said "a tornado is occurring or imminent."

It is not immediately clear how many tornadoes touched down.

The storms also dropped 2-inch, or egg sized, hail, which was reported at 4:55 a.m. near Springfield.

Storm damage reports also are coming in, including multiple houses damaged about five miles east to southeast of Springfield.

A large tree fell on a house at 4:35 a.m. in Huber Heights, and another tree fell on a car nearby.

A 12-inch diameter tree was reported down at 4:59 a.m. near New Love Road and Interstate 70 west of South Vienna.

During the thunderstorm, wind gusts of 60 mph were reported at 4:56 a.m. at Springfield-Beckley Airport.

Showers and storms will continue before 11 a.m. today, followed by a slight chance of showers between 11 a.m. and noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with temperatures plunging to around 35 degrees by 5 p.m. It also will remain breezy with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear and much colder with an overnight low around 23 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 44 degrees. Thursday night will be mostly clear with an overnight low around 28 degrees.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 51 degrees. There is a slight chance of rain Friday and Friday night, which will be cloudy with an overnight low around 40 degrees.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a high near 60 and Sunday will be mostly sunny and much warmer with a high near 70 degrees.