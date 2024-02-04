Tornadoes possible in parts of Florida. Here's what to know about watches and warnings

A tornado watch is in effect for South Florida on Sunday until 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service, including the Palm Beaches.

There is a 90% chance of rain throughout the area and the tornado watch encompasses the Florida Keys and surrounding waters north through West Palm Beach on the east coast and across to Punta Gorda on the Gulf Coast, including Naples, Fort Myers and Immokalee, forecasters say.

Gusty winds and heavy rains are also expected with the storm system.

The National Weather Service issues a Tornado watch when weather conditions in an area indicate an increased risk for severe weather that may be capable of producing a tornado.

Forecasters issue a tornado warning when a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar. A warning means you should take shelter immediately.

South Florida weather radar

Weather

Embedded content: https://radar.weather.gov/ridge/standard/KAMX_loop.gif?refreshed=1707054400141

What you should do if there is a tornado warning

Take action immediately. A tornado has been spotted or is indicated on radar.

Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of your home. Stay away from windows.

In a mobile home, get out and go to the closest substantial shelter.

At work or school, go to the designated shelter. Do not go into an open, large room.

If outside, seek shelter in the closest sturdy building if at all possible. If a tornado is visible, drive at a right angle to the tornado. Get down in your car or take cover in a ditch.

Continue to listen to your local news or a NOAA Weather Radio to stay updated on current conditions.

What does a tornado warning mean?

A tornado warning means you need to take immediate action since either a tornado has been seen by a trained spotter/law enforcement official or one has been identified by a forecaster on weather radar.

Unlike a tornado watch, warnings usually are issued for a smaller area — typically the size of a city or small county — that could be impacted by a tornado, according to the National Weather Service.

Tornado warnings are issued by local National Weather Service offices. In a worst-case scenario, a tornado could be spotted very near to your area and could hit with little to no warning, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

If there is imminent danger to life and property; take action immediately.

Where is the safest place from a tornado in your home?

Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, such as a bathroom, closet or under a stairwell, advised the Storm Prediction Center. Stay away from windows.

Crouch as low as possible to the floor, face down, and cover your head with your hands.

A metal bathtub could offer partial protection, but projectiles can penetrate plastic and fiberglass tubs.

Cover yourself with some sort of thick padding, such as a mattress or blankets, to protect yourself against falling debris.

Flying debris is the biggest hazard from tornadoes, so put as many walls as possible between you and the tornado.

If you have a basement, go there and get under a heavy table or workbench. Cover yourself with a mattress or sleeping bag. Be aware of heavy objects on the floor above you, such as refrigerator or piano. Do not be under them in case the floor collapses.

Don't forget your pets, if time allows.

Get to an interior room on the lowest floor possible and away from windows.

What you should do if you're outside when there is a tornado

Outside: Seek shelter inside a sturdy building immediately if a tornado is approaching. If that's not possible, lie flat and face down on low ground, protecting the back of your head with your arms, advised the Storm Prediction Center. Get as far away from trees and cars as you can.

In a car: Being in a vehicle during a tornado is not safe. There is no safe option when caught in a tornado in a car, just slightly less-dangerous ones, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Tornado watch Florida: Sunday storms may bring severe weather