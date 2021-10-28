Tornadoes, severe weather tear apart homes and down trees across Texas and Louisiana

Storyful
A tornado watch was issued for parts of Texas and Louisiana as an intense storm system moved across the states on Wednesday, October 27, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported.Video taken by James Huizinga shows a possible tornado swirling near Grand Parkway and Rayford Road in Spring, Texas, north of Houston, on Wednesday morning.The tornado watch warned residents of widespread wind gusts up to 70 mph and hail up to quarter-sized. Tornadoes were also reported in Louisiana as the storm moved eastward. Credit: James Huizinga via Storyful