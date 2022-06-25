Tornadoes and thunderstorms clobber Kansas
Severe storms fired up across parts of the central U.S. on from June 23-24, bringing heavy rain, gusty winds and even tornadoes.
A tornado briefly touched down in central Kansas on Thursday, June 23, and was captured by a group of storm chasers from Virginia Tech University.The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning until Thursday evening after meteorologists detected a twister on radar. They also forecast large hail and severe thunderstorms for central Kansas.Meteorology student Natalie Oleson, who captured this footage, is part of the Hokie Storm Chasers group, which references the Virginia Tech mascot. Credit: Natalie Oleson via Storyful
Costco's excellent customer value proposition could come into the limelight as inflation pinches budgets.
Thankfully, the firefighters heard the puppies' whining as they were putting out the blaze.
A U.S. Naval reservist who was assigned to an agency that operates spy satellites told an undercover FBI agent that he stormed the U.S. Capitol with members of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group and has espoused anti-government and antisemitic ideologies, federal authorities said in court records unsealed on Thursday. Hatchet Speed was arrested on Wednesday in McLean, Virginia, on misdemeanor charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, including disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, court records show. The FBI says Speed, whose birth name was Daniel Abraham Speed, is a petty officer first class in the U.S. Naval Reserves and was assigned to the Naval Warfare Space Field Activity at the National Reconnaissance Office.
A consortium plans to spend billions on solar modules and says more action is needed following the Biden administration’s decision to pause tariffs on solar panels from four counties.
The town of Boonsboro could see more federal funding, as the Water Resources Development Act of 2022 passes the House
(Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden rarely mentions electric car maker Tesla Inc in public. The Biden administration contacted Tesla on its first day in office, marking the start of a series of meetings on the topic between federal officials and companies linked to the EV industry over the months that followed, according to the emails. The administration's early and extensive outreach reflects that expanding the scope of the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) to make it a tool for electrifying the nation's automobile fleet is one of Biden's priorities in the fight against climate change.
"I made a wish that one day you would hear it."
She asked a school board member’s attorney if lawsuits against teachers in the district were being planned.
Jenny Bai was among 10 high-performing computer science students from different Chinese universities selected by a Beijing-based internet firm for a job upon graduation, following four rounds of arduous interviews. China's COVID restrictions have battered an economy already slowing due to a property market downturn, geopolitical worries and regulatory crackdowns on tech, education, and other sectors. A cohort of graduates larger than the entire population of Portugal is about to enter one of China's worst job markets in decades at a time when youth unemployment is already more than three times China's overall joblessness rate, at a record 18.4%.
A family poses in front of their sod house in Custer County, Neb., in 1887. Bettmann/Bettmann via Getty ImagesThe United States has struggled with a spate of horrific mass shootings – and will now need to grapple with the implications of the Supreme Court striking down New York’s restrictions on carrying concealed firearms, with consequences beyond the state. After each tragedy with guns, people try to make sense of the violence by talking about what happened. The discussion usually gravitates t
OPEC and allied producing countries including Russia will likely stick to a plan for accelerated oil output increases in August, sources said, hoping to ease surging oil prices and inflation pressure as U.S. President Joe Biden plans to visit Saudi Arabia and the Middle East. At its last meeting on June 2, the group known as OPEC+ agreed to boost output by 648,000 barrels per day (bpd) in July - or 0.7% of global demand - and by the same amount in August, up from the initial plan to add 432,000 bpd a month over three months until September. OPEC+ holds its next meeting on June 30, when it will most likely focus on August output policies.
The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty has written a letter defending Alexandra Schweitzer's comments as protected speech.
The suspect allegedly shot a man before killing Pascagoula police K9 Exo.
Uber said on Thursday it has never explored exiting India, a key overseas market for several tech giants, dismissing a claim that it had held discussions to sell the local unit. Bloomberg reported earlier in the day that the San Francisco-headquartered firm had explored selling the India business, but "suspended discussions after tech startup valuations cratered." In a statement, an Uber spokesperson said the news outlet's reporting was "categorically false."
In the hours after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a person's constitutional right to an abortion, few took to the streets.
Our Colorado vacation started with an overnight stop in Amarillo & trip to Palo Duro Canyon to take in one of America’s most unique musical settings.
This difficult workout session mixes shuttle sprints and a gymnastics-inspired skill, the shoot-through, for an ultra challenging metcon finisher.
A company planning to consolidate operations in Ravenna expects to complete the move by summer, a spokesman for the building owner said Tuesday.
Anna Faris recently opened up about what life was like after splitting from her first husband, Ben Indra, in 2008: "There’s this kind of shift that happens. It hit hard the first time."