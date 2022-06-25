Tornadoes and thunderstorms clobber Kansas

Reuters

OPEC and allied producing countries including Russia will likely stick to a plan for accelerated oil output increases in August, sources said, hoping to ease surging oil prices and inflation pressure as U.S. President Joe Biden plans to visit Saudi Arabia and the Middle East. At its last meeting on June 2, the group known as OPEC+ agreed to boost output by 648,000 barrels per day (bpd) in July - or 0.7% of global demand - and by the same amount in August, up from the initial plan to add 432,000 bpd a month over three months until September. OPEC+ holds its next meeting on June 30, when it will most likely focus on August output policies.