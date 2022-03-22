Tornadoes touch down across Texas, Oklahoma as severe storms head across the South
Funnel clouds were spotted across Texas as severe storms pummel the area.
Texas and Oklahoma reel from multiple tornadoes that caused widespread damage. Also, President Biden warns of potential cyber attacks targeting U.S. critical infrastructure. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.
Parts of Central Texas were battered by severe weather, including a Walmart parking lot in Round Rock.
One of at least a dozen tornadoes spotted in Central Texas hit a shopping center in Round Rock. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has more on the damage.
Drone footage captured scenes of devastation in the city of Jacksboro, Texas, on Monday, March 21, after a tornado-warned storm barreled through amid a spate of severe weather across the state.This footage, shot by Tony Ramirez in the hours after the storm, shows major damage to Jacksboro Elementary School, where much of its roofing was ripped away by the force of the storm winds, as well as damage to homes and other structures in the surrounding area. Credit: Tony Ramirez via Storyful
What's the difference between a tornado watch and a warning, and what do you need to do now to prepare for both?
Damage was reported in Round Rock, Texas, after a tornado-warned storm hit the city on March 21.A KVUE news camera captured a spinning funnel cloud before being hit.These videos taken by John Christman shows damage to a car, trees and fences at a Dell parking lot in Round Rock. Credit: John Christman via Storyful
Viral video of a tornado in Texas shows a Chevy truck flipped on its side and spun around before driving off.
Our Fox Futurecast model is showing a concerning risk for both heavy rain and severe weather beginning was early as Monday afternoon and reaching its peak Monday night and Tuesday morning. Some areas could receive up to 6" of rain and there is also a chance for high winds, hail, and even tornadoes during that time. Aside from stormy weather, very windy conditions are expected to kick in late Monday morning with winds blowing in from the south/southeast at 30 mph with higher gusts.
Severe weather produced tornadoes in Texas on March 21 that left a trail of destruction dealing damage to many homes and businesses in the aftermath.
A storm system that left widespread damage and some injuries in Texas drifted into Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama on Tuesday, possibly triggering “a regional severe weather outbreak,” the Storm Prediction Center said. (March 22)
