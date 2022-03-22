Tornadoes touch down across Texas, Oklahoma as severe storms head across the South

TechCrunch

Chinese startup Rokid has been through a few stages of transformation over its eight years of existence, and it's recently raised some new funding to stay afloat. This week, Rokid said it has landed a $110 million Series C round. While new players like Qualcomm-backed Nreal have emerged to attract early adopters with stylish, lightweight glasses, Rokid appears to have kept itself busy by exploring enterprise use cases, like enabling remote communication for field workers in the auto, oil and gas, and other traditional industries.