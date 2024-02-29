Tornadoes touch down in Riverside, Springfield Twp.

Feb. 28—Tornadoes touched down early this morning in Riverside and in Springfield Twp. as severe thunderstorms moved across the region, also bringing damaging straight line winds, hail and torrential downpours along a cold front.

Thousands are without power following the powerful storms that knocked down trees and power lines.

In Riverside and Clark County, radar tracked tornadic debris signatures in multiple areas.

A tornado touched down in Riverside before it continued into Greene County before weakening, the National Weather Service in Wilmington reported this afternoon.

The tornado was reported at 4:37 a.m. in Riverside, where glass was blown out at the Airway Shopping Center.

The NWS also confirmed an EF-2 tornado — with wind speeds between 111 and 135 mph — touched down in Springfield Twp. in Clark County.

Don Mangen was driving on Ohio 41 in Clark County when a tree fell on his Jeep.

"I came through a light ... and that tree just fell straight on top of the Jeep and spun me, threw me into the ditch," he said.

In the 1700 block of New Love Road, a couple's home was severely damaged by a neighbor's barn.

"It appears the neighbor's full barn was uprooted and hit the back of our house, (took it) off the foundation," said Charles Eckart.

"It blew the back door in, took some closet doors off, busted the backside of the upper doors."

A severe thunderstorm with strong rotation was located at 4:42 a.m. over Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. A tornado was radar indicated, and the NWS said "a tornado is occurring or imminent."

It is not immediately clear how many tornadoes touched down.

The storms also dropped 2-inch, or egg sized, hail, which was reported at 4:55 a.m. near Springfield.

Storm damage reports also are coming in, including multiple houses damaged about five miles east to southeast of Springfield.

A large tree fell on a house at 4:35 a.m. in Huber Heights, and another tree fell on a car nearby.

A 12-inch diameter tree was reported down at 4:59 a.m. near New Love Road and Interstate 70 west of South Vienna.

During the thunderstorm, wind gusts of 60 mph were reported at 4:56 a.m. at Springfield-Beckley Airport.

The rest of today will be dry but colder and breezy with temperatures dropping to the mid-30s by 5 p.m.

Skies will be mostly clear tonight with an overnight low around 23 degrees. Wind gusts will be as high as 26 mph.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 44 degrees. Thursday night will be mostly clear with an overnight low around 29 degrees.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 50 degrees. There is a chance of rain Friday, mainly after 1 p.m., and Friday night, mainly before 1 a.m. It will be cloudy with an overnight low around 42 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a high near 69 degrees. Skies remain partly cloudy Saturday night, which will have an overnight low around 45 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and much warmer with a high near 69 degrees. Overnight will be partly cloudy with a now around 52 degrees.