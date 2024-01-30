Tornadoes touched down in South Carolina, National Weather Service confirms

Multiple tornadoes touched down near the Columbia area of South Carolina over the weekend, officials said.

On Monday, the National Weather Service said one of its survey teams confirmed that a tornado hit near the line between Richland County and Kershaw County.

Shortly after 3:45 p.m. Saturday, a brief EF-1 tornado hit not far from Elgin, according to the National Weather Service. An EF-1 storm has wind gusts that move between 86 and 110 mph.

The tornado was roughly 90 yards wide and was on the ground for about 2 minutes and traveled about a mile, the National Weather Service said.

The tornado’s top wind speeds were estimated to be around 90 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

A tornado was confirmed in Richland County, according to the National Weather Service. National Weather Service

Another EF-1 tornado was also reported Saturday in a separate part of the Midlands.

In the evening, after 8 p.m., the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office said a tornado touched down in the area near Hollywood Road and Hunters Lane.

That tornado, which was estimated to be 150 yards wide, was on the ground for about 4 minutes and traveled less than a mile, according to the National Weather Service. The tornado’s peak winds were estimated at 100 mph, the National Weather Service said.

Minor property damage and downed trees were reported, according to the sheriff’s office. The National Weather Service shared photos of fallen trees and slight damage to a building caused by the earlier tornado in Richland County.

No injuries were reported in either of the tornadoes.