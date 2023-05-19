Torner convicted in Foster Township homicide

May 18—WILKES-BARRE — "You win some, you lose some. That's what you get when you go for it," Roberto Torner said after a Luzerne County jury Thursday found him guilty of the premeditated murder of his friend, Jose "Pepe" Herran, in 2015.

Torner, 50, faces life in prison when he is scheduled to be sentenced July 18.

The jury deliberated for more than seven hours convicting Torner of first-degree murder, criminal solicitation to commit homicide and criminal conspiracy to commit homicide following an eight day trial before Judge David W. Lupas.

A co-defendant in Herran's homicide, David Alzugaray-Lugones, 54, is scheduled for trial in July.

Torner was convicted despite not having a body, autopsy reports or any forensic and trace evidence.

"It really is hard to put into words obviously not having a body is a huge complication right up front, a hurdle we have to overcome," said Deputy District Attorney Daniel E. Zola who, along with Assistant District Attorney Drew McLaughlin, prosecuted.

"It requires an investigation beyond that which we would see in a homicide case. Luckily, we had a team here, the Pennsylvania State Police, the Weatherly Borough Police, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives that were up to the challenge and did an outstanding job on the investigation as a whole. But no body certainly made it difficult," Zola added.

Zola and McLaughlin relied heavily on witnesses who were known to Torner, Alzugaray-Lugones and Herran and the lack of evidence on three firearms and several meat cleavers and knives.

"At the end of the day, it is still the fundamentally the same thing, doing the hard work, going out there gathering the evidence, checking the witnesses and corroborating their statements...that hard work paid off in court because we were able to show what our witnesses said and back it up with physical evidence and the lack thereof too," McLaughlin said.

Story continues

Zola and McLaughlin took over the prosecution of Torner and Alzugaray-Lugones from former assistant district attorneys Rachel Pugh and Justin Richards.

While Zola and McLaughlin relied on witnesses, Torner's attorney, Robert A. Saurman, argued their testimony contradicted each other giving different versions how Herran was killed.

Saurman argued Alzugaray-Lugones, who testified during the trial, killed Herran in self-defense at a Torner owned property on North Buck Mountain Road in Foster Township.

Alzugaray-Lugones testified he dismembered Herran's body and discarded the remains in a burn pit and the Lehigh River.

Saurman told the jury Torner was not at the property when Herran was killed and reported the death to Freeland Police Chief Anthony Harris.

Investigators recovered the meat cleavers and knives hidden in the attic of The Cottage, a boarding house, and three firearms hidden in The Church, properties Torner owns in Freeland.

The meat cleavers, knives and firearms were tested for blood and fingerprints. None were found.

Donald Warren, who lived in The Cottage and testified for the prosecution, told the jury Torner made him clean the three firearms with ammonia, and Liza Robles, Torner's fiancee, testified she cleaned the meat cleavers and knives in buckets filled with bleach and water. Robles further testified she witnessed Torner and Alzugaray-Lugones remove gunpowder from 9mm bullets and loaded the dummy bullets into a Glock 9mm that Herran often carried.

During his closing statement to the jury, Zola possibly gave a motive to Herran's murder, saying Torner no longer wanted Herran to stay in Freeland.

"This is a case where the town isn't big enough for the two of them," Zola told the jury.

