Tornos Holding (VTX:TOHN) investors are sitting on a loss of 23% if they invested a year ago

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. For example, the Tornos Holding AG (VTX:TOHN) share price is down 26% in the last year. That contrasts poorly with the market decline of 14%. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 20% in three years. On the other hand, we note it's up 9.1% in about a month. But this could be related to good market conditions, with stocks up around 4.3% during the period.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year Tornos Holding grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

We're surprised that the share price is lower given that improvement. If the improved profitability is a sign of things to come, then right now may prove the perfect time to pop this stock on your watchlist.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that Tornos Holding has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue?

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Tornos Holding the TSR over the last 1 year was -23%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 14% in the twelve months, Tornos Holding shareholders did even worse, losing 23% (even including dividends). Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 1.3% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Tornos Holding better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Tornos Holding is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

But note: Tornos Holding may not be the best stock to buy.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CH exchanges.

