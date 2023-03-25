Toro (NYSE:TTC) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The Toro Company's (NYSE:TTC) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.34 on 19th of April. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 1.3%.

Toro's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. But before making this announcement, Toro's earnings quite easily covered the dividend. However, with more than 75% of free cash flow being paid out to shareholders, future growth could potentially be constrained.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 42.1%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 22%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Toro Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.22 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.36. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 20% a year over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Toro has impressed us by growing EPS at 15% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Toro's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

In Summary

Overall, this is a reasonable dividend, and it being raised is an added bonus. However, lack of cash flows makes us wary of the potential for cuts in the dividend's future, even though the dividend is generally looking okay. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Toro that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

