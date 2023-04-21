Toronto airport theft: gold worth millions stolen

Reuters

The evolution of "open banking" in the U.S. could impact how regulators supervise banks, as seamless account portability between financial institutions could lead to increased deposit outflows, a top banking regulator said on Wednesday. While data portability will likely be empowering for consumers, it could also increase the liquidity risk of retail deposits for banks, said acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael Hsu in prepared remarks. Open banking describes the process of banks and other traditional financial institutions giving customers and third parties easy digital access to their financial data.