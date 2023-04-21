Toronto airport theft: gold worth millions stolen
A cargo container with gold and other items worth millions of dollars was stolen from Toronto’s Pearson International airport, authorities said Thursday. April 21)
Canadian police said Thursday they are investigating a heist of more than Can$20 million (US$15 million) in gold and other "high-value" goods being moved through the Toronto airport.The Toronto Sun reported that the thieves made off with 3,600 pounds of gold, citing anonymous sources saying authorities are looking at organized crime groups in the region.
Police say more than C$20m ($15m; £12m) of gold and valuables were stolen from the cargo holding area.
