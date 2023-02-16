Toronto high student shot outside high school, 3 schools put on lockdown, suspect escapes

One student has been rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being shot outside their Toronto high school, authorities in Canada said Thursday.

The student, identity unknown, was shot outside Weston Collegiate Institute just after 12 p.m., police said.

That school and two others in the area were put on lockdown as a precaution, the Toronto District School Board said. The student’s parent had been notified.

The shooting victim was rushed to the hospital with what Toronto paramedics said were “critical injuries,” according to The Star.

The suspect fled, and no gun has been recovered, police told CBC News.

About 1,000 students in grades 9 through 12 attend Weston Collegiate, which is Toronto’s second oldest secondary school, according to The Star.

The shooting was the latest in a spate of violence at a school in the Greater Toronto area, CTV News reported. An 18-year-old man died in October after two people were shot outside Woburn Collegiate Institute in Scarborough just after the school day ended, and a 17-year-old student at Birchmount Park Collegiate was stabbed and severely injured inside the school a few weeks later.