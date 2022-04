Toronto police are searching for this woman, who is a suspect in an attempted murder at one of the city’s subway stations. The suspect allegedly pushed a 39-year-old woman onto the subway tracks. She survived the fall but had to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto police released an image of a woman wanted for an attempted murder at one of the city's subway stations.

The woman is suspected of pushing a 39-year-old woman off the subway platform and onto the tracks.

Initial reports suggested the woman was hit by the subway train, but later reports clarified that she sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the fall off the platform.