Toronto raccoon: 'Trash panda' finds itself in new territory — a recycling bin

A video of a plump raccoon posted to a Toronto subreddit is putting a whole new spin on the moniker “trash panda.”

The 10-second clip shows the rubenesque critter cheekily peeking out of a long, lined, rectangular recycling bin — this despite the animal’s well-known affinity for garbage.

“Need advice, how do I take out my recycling? Pickup is tomorrow morning,” the post reads.

Response to the video ranges from the practical to the comical, with many unable to contain their garbage-themed quips.

“Check TOwaste app,” one suggested.

“Wrong bin. Raccoons are not recyclable in Toronto. These go into the green bin,” another added.

“It’s a TRASH panda, not a RECYCLING panda,” another concurred, playing on the animal’s unofficial nickname.

TORONTO, ON - APRIL 22: A raccoon has lunch from a green bin that has been secured with a bungee strap. (Randy Risling/Toronto Star via Getty Images) (Randy Risling via Getty Images)

Tips: What to do if a raccoon is using your home as a hideout

Others in the comments shared tips on how to safely remove a raccoon from an area where it’s not wanted.

Advice ranges from tipping the bin over and chasing the raccoon away with a broom, bribing it with fruit or hot dogs, or spraying essential oil or vinegar — raccoons are known to be sensitive to scents — and keeping the door to the area open.

The City of Toronto’s website suggests hanging vinegar-soaked rags to deter them from hiding out. You can also blast all-talk radio and keep the space brightly lit.

“Tell him if he (planned) to stick around he has to pay half the rent,” another commenter added.

Others cautioned to clean the area thoroughly after the raccoon had been removed, as their excrement is known to be toxic.

The City’s website also stresses this fact, advising people to treat area surfaces where the critters have been, like decks and patios, with boiling water. If removing any material contaminated with raccoon poop, be sure to mask up and wear gloves and then burn, bury or dispose the offending waste.

According to wildlife experts who previously spoke to Yahoo Canada, although raccoons are often labeled as garbage-lovers, they’re “opportunistic scavengers,” which means they’ll eat anything that they come across, whether it's trash or roadkill.

They also often find themselves in places they’re not supposed to be as a result of having dexterous hands, similar to monkeys.