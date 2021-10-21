Toronto says police not vaccinated by Nov 30 will be put on unpaid leave

FILE PHOTO: Anti-vaccine mandate protest in Toronto
·2 min read

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Members of Toronto's police, the largest municipal force in Canada, will be placed on unpaid leave if they do not provide proof of complete inoculation against COVID-19 by Nov. 30, officials said on Thursday.

The move is the latest announcement in a crackdown by professional bodies across Canada. The police force said 90% of members had disclosed their vaccine status and of those, 94% had received two shots.

The Toronto Police Service employs over 5,500 officers and more than 2,200 civilian staff.

"Effective on November 30, 2021, any member ... who has not disclosed their vaccination status or is not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will have rendered themselves unable to perform their duties. These members will be placed on an indefinite unpaid absence," it said in a statement.

"The safety of our workplaces and the health of our members is of critical importance to the Service."

Canada's federal Liberal government said https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/unvaccinated-federal-workers-canada-will-be-put-unpaid-leave-globe-mail-2021-10-06 earlier this month it would place unvaccinated federal employees on unpaid leave if they had not proved their inoculation status by Oct 29.

Public broadcaster Canadian Broadcasting Corp said on Thursday it had set a Dec. 1 deadline for all staff, contractors, producers, vendors and guests to be fully vaccinated.

Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children placed 147 of its employees on unpaid leave on Thursday for failing to submit proof of full inoculation, a spokeswoman said.

The Ottawa Hospital, one of the biggest in Canada, has told 318 staff they will be put on unpaid leave unless they get fully vaccinated by Nov. 1, a spokesman told CTV news on Thursday.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Court won't reconsider decision allowing Lee statue removal

    Virginia's Supreme Court won't reconsider its decision to allow removing a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that was cut into pieces and hauled away from Richmond’s Monument Avenue weeks ago. “He believes it is time for the Commonwealth to move away from a past when leaders of a racist insurrection were glorified to a future that tells our whole history fully and truthfully," the statement read.

  • U.S. appeals court rules against nursing homes over COVID-19 lawsuits

    In a setback to nursing-home operators facing hundreds of COVID-19 negligence and wrongful-death lawsuits, a federal appeals court on Wednesday said cases against two New Jersey facilities should proceed in state courts. The nursing homes had argued that the suits against them belonged in federal court, citing an emergency U.S. law known as the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act, which shields those fighting the pandemic from lawsuits. The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia affirmed a lower court ruling and rejected the nursing homes' argument that the PREP Act was so far reaching that families' state-law negligence claims were really federal claims that belonged in federal court.

  • Democrats Search for Path on Voting Rights Amid Republican Blockade

    WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats crashed once again Wednesday into the seemingly impenetrable Republican wall blocking new voting rights legislation, leaving them with a simple question: Now what? If it was not obvious before, it is now abundantly clear that no voting legislation will advance without changes in Senate rules to overcome blanket opposition from Republicans who have filibustered it three times. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Republicans who see new voting r

  • 'It's Terror': In Haiti, Gangs Gain Power as Security Vacuum Grows

    They raped women, burned homes and killed dozens of people, including children, chopping up their bodies with machetes and throwing their remains to pigs. The gruesome massacre three years ago, considered the worst in Haiti in decades, was more than the work of rival gangs fighting over territory. It was organized by senior Haitian officials, who provided weapons and vehicles to gang members to punish people in a poor area protesting government corruption, the U.S. Treasury Department announced

  • Russian court sends bailiffs to enforce collection of more unpaid Facebook fines

    A Moscow court on Thursday said it had sent state bailiffs to enforce the collection of 17 million roubles ($238,845) in fines imposed on U.S. social media giant Facebook for failing to delete content that Russia deems illegal. Moscow's Tagansky District Court issued the order over four fines that Facebook has not paid, the court said in a statement, the second time this month it has sought the assistance of bailiffs in bringing Facebook to heel. The court said Facebook, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, had on Thursday asked for more time before the ruling is enforced, citing technical problems.

  • China brought the first moon rocks back to Earth in 45 years. They hint at mysterious volcanic eruptions.

    China brought the first moon samples to Earth since 1976. They're lava remnants from a mysterious volcanic eruption 2 billion years ago.

  • Army begins hiring additional criminal investigators to improve case load

    The U.S. Army has begun hiring more investigators and support staff in an effort to correct widespread failures in the investigatory process that came to light last year following a rash of crimes, including murder, that took place at Fort Hood, Texas.

  • Toyota exec: Not everyone should drive a battery electric vehicle

    (Reuters) -Many people are passionate about climate change, but not everybody should drive a battery electric vehicle as a means to combat climate change, Toyota Motor Corp Chief Scientist Gill Pratt said on Thursday at the Reuters Events Automotive Summit. Pratt's comments, during a discussion on electric vehicles, appeared to amplify remarks made over the past year by Toyota President Akio Toyoda. Toyoda and other company officials have said that electric vehicles will play a greater role in reducing emissions, but other solutions should be used, Toyota's gasoline-electric hybrid models or hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric vehicles.

  • Why Match Group Stock Jumped on Thursday

    Shares of Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) turned sharply higher Thursday, surging as much as 14.4%. In a post on the Android Developers Blog, Google announced that, effective Jan. 1, 2022, the company will decrease the service fee it charges for all third-party subscription apps on the Google Play Store to 15%. Additionally, Google charged 15% on the first $1 million of revenue.

  • NYC requiring vaccine for cops, firefighters, city workers

    New York City will require its entire municipal workforce to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, an ultimatum that ensures a fight with some unions representing employees, including police officers and firefighters, who have refused the shots. The Democrat gave approximately 46,000 unvaccinated city employees until Nov. 1 to get their first vaccine dose, and he offered an incentive: City workers who get a shot by Oct. 29 at a city-run vaccination site will get an extra $500 in their paycheck.

  • Fed imposes sweeping new limits on policymakers' investments

    The Federal Reserve is imposing a broad new set of restrictions on the investments its officials can own, a response to questionable recent trades that forced two top Fed officials to resign. The Fed announced Thursday that its policymakers and senior staff would be barred from investing in individual stocks and bonds. The new rules, which have yet to be formally implemented, would limit Fed officials to owning diversified investments, such as mutual funds, rather than individual securities.

  • Republicans assail U.S. effort to protect school boards from violent threats a 'snitch line'

    Republicans in Congress blasted a U.S. Justice Department initiative to protect local school board officials from threats of violence by people angry at anti-racism curriculum and masking mandates, with one calling the policy a "snitch line" to report parents. At a House Judiciary Committee hearing, they assailed Attorney General Merrick Garland about his Oct. 4 memo telling the FBI and federal prosecutors to address, with local law enforcement, a rising number of violent threats directed at members of school boards, fueled by claims that school curricula addressing racism are attacks on America. In his testimony Garland rejected the charge, saying the department aimed to prevent violent threats against members of school boards - typically low-profile and sometimes volunteer posts.

  • Indiana Cops Find People Chained Up in ‘Gruesome’ House of Horrors

    Vanderburgh County Sheriff's OfficeA 36-year-old Indiana woman is behind bars after police discovered two people tied up and shackled in her home—one of them “deceased and beyond help.”The woman, identified by Evansville authorities as Heidi Carter, faces a string of charges in connection with the Tuesday night incident, which police say took even them by surprise.It all began after a woman flagged down an Indiana State Trooper late Tuesday night, saying she’d stopped by Carter’s home only to fi

  • Satellite images show the area where authorities found apparent human remains near Brian Laundrie's belongings

    Investigators found apparent human remains and Brian Laundrie's things at Florida's Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park near the Carlton Reserve.

  • Human remains found in Florida park amid search for Gabby Petito's fiance -FBI

    (Reuters) -Partial human remains were found on Wednesday in a Florida wilderness area where authorities were searching for Brian Laundrie, the fiance of Gabby Petito, a young woman who vanished on a road trip with Laundrie, the FBI said on Wednesday. The Sarasota County Medical Examiner's Office was called on Wednesday morning to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park where the search for Laundrie was under way, a spokesperson for the office said earlier.

  • Laundrie family lawyer says 'probability is strong' that the apparent human remains found are Brian's

    Steven Bertolino said items belonging to Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito's fiance, were found near the apparent human remains.

  • Former Marine stops armed robbery attempt at Yuma Chevron store

    A brave customer was able to stop an armed robbery attempt at a southern Arizona convenience store, ending the threat in a matter of seconds.

  • Yaya Mayweather Faces 20 Years In Prison For Alleged Stabbing YoungBoy NBA’s Baby Mama

    Yaya was hit with an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge following the alleged incident.

  • Brian Laundrie's parents had 'advised' law enforcement to look in the location where apparent human remains were found, their lawyer says

    Family attorney Steven Bertolino said Laundrie's parents were at the reserve on Wednesday when the remains and some of his possessions were found.

  • Brian Laundrie's parents are 'not convinced' yet that the human remains authorities found belong to their son

    But Chris and Roberta Laundrie believe there's a "strong" chance the remains found in a Florida park are their missing son's, the family lawyer said.