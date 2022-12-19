Toronto shooting – live: Five killed in ‘horrendous’ Canada condo attack

An ambulance is parked outside the lobby of a condominium building following a fatal shooting in Vaughan, Ontario (AP)

Five people were shot dead and one person injured in a condominium unit in the suburbs of Toronto in Canada after a gunman opened fire, authorities said late on Sunday local time.

The gunman was shot dead by police officers responding at the scene in Vaughan, Ontario, said Chief James MacSween of York regional police.

“Six deceased. One of them is the subject. The other five are victims,” Mr MacSheen said.

One person who was injured in the attack was taken to hospital and is expected to survive.

Police said they responded to an active shooter call around 7.20pm local time on Sunday at a building on Jane Street, just north of Rutherford Road.

“Once the officers arrived, they were met with… a horrendous scene where numerous victims were deceased,” chief MacSween said.

It is not known if the shooter, who is yet to be identified, was a resident of the building.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the incident.

Mass shootings are rare in Canada and the Ontario capital Toronto has taken pride in being one of the safest cities in the world.

Key Points

Police kill suspected gunman after five shot dead

What we know about the shooting so far

06:02 , Shweta Sharma

On Sunday evening, emergency crews responded to an active shooting call around 7.20pm at a building on Jane Street, Vaughan.

Five people were killed and one person was injured in the mass shooting after an unidentified gunman opened fire.

The suspected gunman was killed after an officer discharged their firearm.

Police said there was no further threat to the community at this point.

Constable Laura Nicolle said “it sounds as though there (was) more than one [condominium] unit affected”, though this was not confirmed by the police chief.

Police are in the process of issuing notifications to the families of victims.

Video shows multiple emergency units responding to mass shooting

05:42 , Shweta Sharma

The first visuals emerging from Jane street in Vaughan, Toronto, show multiple emergency units responding to the mass shooting scene.

Five people were killed after a gunman opened fire in a condo.

York Region Paramedics said they responded to the shooting with five ambulances, two special response vehicles, and one multi-patient vehicle.

York Region Paramedics said they responded to the shooting with five ambulances, two special response vehicles, and one multi-patient vehicle.

Police kill suspected gunman after five shot dead

05:37 , Shweta Sharma

York Regional police have shot the gunman who opened fire in an upscale condominium on Sunday evening, killing five people.

“Police presence at a condo building in the area of Jane and Rutherford after several people were shot,” police said in its initial statement.

“Multiple victims, one male suspect. The suspect is deceased following an interaction with police. SIU will be notified. Updates to follow.”

One person was injured in the shooting and is expected to survive following treatment at a hospital.

One person was injured in the shooting and is expected to survive following treatment at a hospital.

05:17 , Shweta Sharma

