Toronto Stock Exchange Trading Resumes After Order-Entries Fault

(Bloomberg) -- Trading across Toronto equity desks resumed following an extended outage of three exchanges due to a connection issue for order entries.

Trading resumed shortly after 11:10 am on the Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture and Alpha markets. The exchange did not know the cause of the extended outage, TMX Group Ltd. spokesperson Catherine Kee said by phone. She confirmed that an earlier issue affected trading in all stocks whose tickers began with the letter M through S. That would have affected shares in major companies including Manulife Financial Corp. and Suncor Energy Inc.

“I feel like I’m trading on a third world exchange,” Ninepoint Partners partner and senior portfolio manager Eric Nuttall said. “I have multiple orders for $20 million to $40 million that I cannot execute. It is unacceptable.”

The last time the exchange provider experienced a major trading breakdown was during the Covid-19 pandemic crash in February 2020, when an interruption was caused by a system capacity issue within the messaging technology component of TMX’s trading engine.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was 0.6% higher at 19,536.22.

