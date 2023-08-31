Toronto stuns Union 3-1 to snap 10-match losing streak

Toronto FC forward Deandre Kerr (29) scores as Philadelphia Union defender Olivier Mbaizo (15) defends during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Toronto. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) — Deandre Kerr had a goal and an assist and Toronto FC stunned the Philadelphia Union 3-1 on Wednesday night to snap a 10-match losing streak.

Toronto (4-13-10), the fourth team in league history with a skid that long, stayed away from FC Cincinnati's record 14-match losing streak spanning the 2021-22 seasons.

Lorenzo Insigne staked Toronto to a 1-0 lead when he took a pass from Kerr in the 23rd minute and scored his fourth goal of the season.

Julián Carranza found the net for an 11th time this season for Philadelphia (13-8-4), scoring unassisted in the 45th minute to knot the score at halftime.

Toronto regained the lead on Kerr's fourth goal of the season — unassisted in the 58th minute. Jonathan Osorio gave Toronto a two-goal cushion five minutes later, using an assist from defender Kobe Franklin to notch his second goal.

Tomás Romero totaled one save in his fourth start for Toronto this season. Andre Blake stopped three shots for Philadelphia.

Philadelphia's Jesús Bueno was tagged with a red card in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

Philadelphia heads home to host the New York Red Bulls on Sunday. Toronto returns to action on Sept. 16 when it hosts the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The Union, who entered the match with more wins that Toronto's total points, fall to 5-3-1 in its last nine matches in the series. The club lost for just the fourth time in its last 17 regular-season matches — 11-4-2.

