Toronto terror attack: ‘Incel killer’ Alek Minassian pleads not ‘criminally responsible’ to 10 murder charges

A memorial following the Toronto van attack in April 2018 (Lars Hagberg/AFP via Getty Images)

A man who killed 10 people by ploughing a van onto a crowded Toronto pavement has pleaded “not criminally responsible” for his actions.

Alek Minassian told police he had accomplished his “mission” after the deadly attack in April 2018 and said he belonged to an online community of sexually frustrated men known as “incels” or “involuntary celibates”, among whom rages a sometimes violent torrent of misogyny.

Eight women and two men, ranging from the age of 22 to 94, died in the attack, while survivors suffered injuries including brain damage and amputated legs.

The 28-year-old faces 10 counts of murder and 16 counts of attempted murder, but despite his ideological links has not been charged with terrorism. He has admitted the killings but his lawyers argue that a mental disorder means he cannot be held criminally responsible on all counts.

The judge has said the case will turn on Minassian's state of mind at the time, and both sides will draw on the expertise of medical and mental health professionals.

It is extremely rare for judges in Canada to rule in favour of defendants who rely upon such arguments, while the outcome of even a successful plea can be worse than life in prison, according to Toronto-based lawyer Angela Chaisson.

“Most lay people buy into the Hollywood version, where unscrupulous people claim insanity and they get off. And it’s just not accurate,” Ms Chaisson toldThe Guardian. “In fact, the consequences of being found not criminally responsible can be, and often are, more severe than life in prison.”

The trial began with a reading of the agreed statement of facts – a chronological timeline of the events, including Minassian's conversations with police detectives after he admitted his guilt.

“On a warm spring afternoon on 23 April, 2018, numerous pedestrians were out along Yonge enjoying the sunshine when their worlds were shattered by the actions of Mr Minassian,” prosecution lawyer Joe Callaghan said.

Reading the statement of facts, which both sides agreed on, Mr Callaghan said Minassian drove “straight at people”, adding: “The only issue at this trial is the criminal responsibility.”

The prosecution showed family photographs of each of the victims’ faces as Mr Callaghan detailed how they were hit by the vehicle.

One of those killed was dragged for more than 150 metres. Many were struck from behind.

“Minassian began planning the murders in advance,” Mr Callaghan said.

He had booked the rental vehicle nearly three weeks before the attack. Mr Callaghan said the defendant thought he was receiving a lorry when he arrived at the car rental location.

The prosecution also showed a video of his police interrogation, during which Minassian acknowledged using the van to kill.

“I feel like I accomplished my mission,” he said, when asked by a detective how he felt about the deaths of 10 people.

Another key aspect of the trial is likely to be Minassian’s association with the incel community.

Minassian, who said he never had a girlfriend and was a virgin, described himself as an “incel” and admitted he used the van as a weapon and wanted to inspire more attacks.

Right before the attack, he had posted online: “The incel rebellion has already begun! We will overthrow all the Chads and Stacys! All hail the Supreme Gentleman Elliot Rodger!”

Minassian said he had been in contact with Elliot Rodger, a community college student who killed six people and wounded 13 in shooting and stabbing attacks in 2014 near the University of California, Santa Barbara, before apparently shooting himself to death.

“Chads” and “Stacys” are common terms among incels and proponents of other misogynistic online theories to denote men and women they perceive as being sexually active and desirable.

Minassian claimed he began to think this way in 2013 after he went to a Halloween party and was laughed at by women he tried to socialise with, and said he was upset the women gave affection to “obnoxious brutes” with “big arms”.

The hearings are being livestreamed in the Metro Toronto Convention Centre for the public to attend and are scheduled to finish on 18 December.

Additional reporting by agencies

