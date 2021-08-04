Toronto woman dies, man missing following swim in Niagara Gorge

Aug. 4—Niagara Regional Police, along with the Niagara Parks Police, in Ontario are continuing to investigate a fatal swimming incident in the Niagara Glen area of the Niagara Gorge.

About 5 p.m. Sunday, emergency responders were called to the Niagara Glen near the whirlpool for reports of people in distress in the water. Niagara Regional Police officials noted the area has significant currents.

Niagara Regional and Niagara Parks police responded and officers found a woman in her 20s in critical condition in the water. She was pulled to shore and officers began resuscitative efforts.

With the assistance of the Niagara Jet Boats, the woman was transported to the docks in Queenston. Niagara Emergency Medical Service paramedics and Niagara Falls Fire Services personnel continued resuscitative efforts and the female was transported to a local hospital. The woman, from the Toronto area, was later pronounced dead in the hospital.

Further investigation by officers determined that a group of friends from the Greater Toronto Area had gone for a hike on the trails in the gorge along the Niagara River. The woman had entered the water with a 27-year-old man also from Toronto. When the woman began having trouble in the current the man attempted to assist her. He disappeared in the current.

Officers from the NPP HART Team, the NRPS Marine Unit, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Canadian Coast Guard and Niagara Jet Boats conducted vessel-based and shoreline searches for the man. A helicopter from the Erie County Sheriff's Office also searched the area.

The search for the man continued Monday and Tuesday but man remains missing.

The investigation into the circumstance of the incident remains under investigation by district detectives. Anyone who may have information about this incident are asked to call 905-688-4111, 1022200.