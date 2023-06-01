Toronto woman films man follow her into restaurant, wait before she leaves: 'I'm gonna have to call the police'

A woman started filming a stranger walking behind her in Toronto because she had a feeling he was following her. When she turned into a restaurant, he came in too and waited by the door while she ordered.

Meg Ecliptic wrote in the caption of the video that the man had followed her for a block and entered the restaurant behind her. At first, she thought maybe he was hungry and didn’t have any money, so she asked him if she could get him something to eat.

But he told her he was just going to keep waiting by the front door of the restaurant, so Ecliptic told an employee at the register that he had been following her. The employee went to go grab a security guard as Ecliptic stayed put in the restaurant and kept filming.

The employee returned and told Ecliptic the security guard recommended calling the police.

“Sir,” Ecliptic said, addressing the man she thought was following her, “if you keep following me, I’m gonna have to call the police. So if you stay here and I leave, then we’ll be OK.”

The stranger denied following Ecliptic and agreed to go in opposite directions after leaving the restaurant. When he left, and Ecliptic could see him walking away, she thought it was safe enough to leave too. But as she looked back, she could see the man standing near the other side of the restaurant. Luckily, the employee stepped outside and monitored the situation.

“As a mix indigenous woman i don’t f*** around to find out,” Ecliptic captioned the video. “Help someone in need. they follow people they know can help, but this isnt usually the case — make boundaries.”

While commenters were in awe of Ecliptic’s patience and thoughtfulness in the situation and making sure the man wasn’t just looking for food, Ecliptic has a point about being hypervigilant as a mixed Indigenous woman walking around Toronto alone.

Indigenous women and girls in Canada are 16 times more likely to be targeted and killed than non-Indigenous women. In 2020, the Canada Women’s Foundation reported that 1 in 5 women who were killed in Canada that year were Indigenous.

The number of missing and murdered indigenous women (MMIW) in Canada is at a national emergency level of crisis. Indigenous women only make up 4% of the Canadian population but represent 16% of the women murdered between 1980 and 2012.

In May, Canada’s House of Commons backed a motion calling for funding a new Canada-wide emergency alert system for when an Indigenous woman or girl goes missing.

A month prior, in April, another Indigenous woman’s body was found at a Winnipeg landfill site — the same site where investigators found another Indigenous woman’s body in June 2022. Activists have been pressuring law enforcement to seriously look into the Winnipeg landfill and the Prairie Green landfill for months in hopes of discovering the remains of other missing Indigenous women and finally getting answers for families.

