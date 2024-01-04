Toronto's cloud funk finally ends after more than two weeks without any sun

Has the winter cloud funk got you down in Ontario? You're likely not alone as it has been miserably cloudy since before Christmas day.

Toronto had been in the dark for over two weeks before the sunshine finally graced a chilly January day on Thursday. Despite the sun however, early morning temperatures were accompanied by a brisk wind chill, bringing some of the coolest weather felt in weeks, as well.

The light at the end of the tunnel will be brief, with the weeks ahead expected to stay grey.

Baron - Toronto cloud calendar - Jan4.jpg

This streak of winter cloud cover isn't super unusual for Ontario, as December and January tend to be the cloudiest months of the year. But the persistent overcast skies and unusual foggy Christmas are making Thursday's splashes of sun certainly feel even more special.

Friday may offer pops of sunshine as well, but the long range forecast has winter returning in a hurry, with more cloud cover and even snowfall for this weekend.

Baron - Toronto hours of cloud cover - Jan4.jpg

The short-lived sunny high pressure will be replaced by a strong stateside low. This storm will blast the U.S. Northeast in heavy snow, which may wind up clipping southern Ontario by Saturday.

Snowfall totals are still uncertain at this time, but a few centimetres are certainly possible in Niagara, the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and regions to the east.

Baron - ON snow outlook - Jan4.jpg

Beyond the weekend, Wednesday looks particularly active as well, with a Texas low that has its sights on the Great Lakes region. Cold Arctic air will move in next weekend, firing up the lake-effect snow machine once again.

These snowy signals do not favour much sunshine in the future, so definitely enjoy it while it lasts!

Be sure to check back for the latest forecast updates across Ontario.