Toro's (NYSE:TTC) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

The Toro Company's (NYSE:TTC) dividend will be increasing to US$0.30 on 21st of April. This takes the annual payment to 1.3% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Toro's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. However, prior to this announcement, Toro's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 20.4%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 30% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Toro Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2012, the first annual payment was US$0.20, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$1.20. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 20% over that duration. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Toro has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 10% per annum. Toro definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Toro Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Toro that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

