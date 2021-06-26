Torrance ex-sheriff's certification is revoked

Jun. 26—A former sheriff once accused of misusing thousands in taxpayer funds has had his law enforcement certification revoked.

The Law Enforcement Academy Board revoked the certification of Heath White, 43, during an executive session Thursday.

The Journal was unable to reach White for comment Friday.

A Department of Public Safety spokesperson said four board members voted in favor of the action and one — Public Safety Secretary Tim Johnson — abstained, citing a conflict of interest.

Attorney General Hector Balderas requested the LEAB review White's certification in 2019 after White was charged with embezzlement and other felonies in a fraud case.

LEAB Director Kelly Alzaharna declined to comment on the board's reasoning for taking action against White — whose criminal case was dismissed in 2019 and is currently under appeal.

White served two terms as Torrance County sheriff and was elected to a magistrate judgeship but was suspended in May 2019 after the allegations surfaced.

The AG's Office said White, after his term as sheriff ended, used county money to purchase equipment that he put on his own vehicle and kept thousands in county property at his home.

Then-District Judge Charles Brown threw out the case against White later that year, saying he found no probable cause for the charges against him and calling the case a "rush to judgment." Brown said in a motion to dismiss that witness testimony showed many of the allegations "were not true" or "misrepresented" and the search warrants by New Mexico State Police were invalid.

White's defense maintained that the former sheriff was keeping the items on his property because the county did not have a place to store them and White had tried to return the items through a series of emails.

The AG's Office appealed Brown's decision and the case is ongoing.

"I commend the (Law Enforcement Academy) board for carrying out their duty, and our office looks forward to continuing to prosecute the case on behalf of the public," Balderas said in a statement.