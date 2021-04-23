Torrance Man Allegedly Receives Bizarre Anti-Asian Mail From 'Church of Scientology'

A man became the recipient of anti-Asian mail identifying the Church of Scientology as the return address in Torrance, Calif.



Alex, identified only by his first name, saw the personalized letter included anti-Asian slurs such as "Kung Flu" and "Die-Ch**k," after returning home from a family trip.



The return address was for the Church of Scientology located in Commerce.







He did not immediately open the letter upon receiving it and filed a report with the Torrance Police Department.



Alex, who lives with his parents, was glad he saw the letter before his parents did, reported FOX 11. He has not been in contact with other recipients.



He later discovered the package contained a DVD titled, "The Story of Human Rights."







"I don’t know what the point of doing this is. It’s not hate on the inside but it's still hate on the outside," Alex said.



The church reportedly sponsors the website humanrights.com, which offers the DVD as part of an educator kit. However, anyone can get a free copy just by typing in a name and an address.









The Church of Scientology denied a connection with the letter. The mailing label was auto-generated based on how the form on the website was filled out, the Church said.



"The letter is obviously a fake. Someone filled out an online request form for information concerning our human rights campaign," it said in a statement. "This generated an automated response to the name and address they provided. Whoever did it used a false name containing offensive hate speech to cause upset."









Authorities are now investigating the case as a hate crime. Last month, the department released a statement indicating its commitment to "vigorously investigating" any report of a hate crime in its jurisdiction.









"Whenever something like this happens we should report it to police. This is the right way to stop hate," Alex said.



One month ago, a family in Orange County was sent a handwritten, threatening letter in the mail, which led to an investigation by the FBI and local police. It is a federal crime to send threatening mail, according to the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS).



Featured Image Screenshots via FOX 11

Story continues

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Andrew Yang Teams Up With Twitter CEO to Give Out $5 Million to Americans

Black and Asian Community Leaders Reveal What Would Happen If Our Communities Unite

Good Dog Warns Girl to Turn Off TV and Do Homework When Parents Come Home

College Professor Violently Assaults Female Colleague for Not Loving Her Back