Torrell King found not guilty for crash that killed 7-year-old Hannah Crutchfield

An Indianapolis man who was accused of aggravating a road rage incident that ended with the death of a 7-year-old girl has been found not guilty of all charges by a jury.

Torrell King was originally charged with four felonies, including one of reckless homicide and three of criminal recklessness, in connection with the Sept. 14, 2021, crash. Police said King was pursuing another driver westbound on Washington Street when the other driver ran a red light at Ritter Avenue and crashed into an SUV.

That SUV then ran over 7-year-old Hannah Crutchfield and her mother, Cassandra Crutchfield, while they were walking home from George W. Julian School 57 in Irvington.

A crossing guard, Michael Sykes, was also hit. He was thrown in the air and landed on the sidewalk, according to police. Sykes and Cassandra Crutchfield survived their injuries. Hannah suffered a severe head injury and died shortly after she was brought to Riley Hospital.

The jury deliberated for nearly four hours Wednesday before announcing a not guilty verdict on all counts later in the evening.

As they questioned witnesses on the stand this week, King's attorneys pointed out that King wasn't driving the vehicle that struck the pedestrians. Nor was he driving the vehicle that struck the SUV.

"We are grateful to the jury for its verdict," John Razumich, one of King's attorneys, told IndyStar over text message. "The death of Hannah Crutchfield is an incredible tragedy, but we are glad that the jury made the correct decision and didn't find Torrell guilty of a crime that he didn't commit."

IndyStar has requested comment from the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

The other driver involved in the road rage incident was a minor. They were charged with felonies of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death, operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury, reckless homicide and five counts of criminal recklessness. They were also charged with misdemeanors of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing endangerment and operating a vehicle having never received a license.

The minor's case was already adjudicated in juvenile court, the Marion County Prosecutor's Office told IndyStar. But the office did not share what the outcome was. A spokesperson for the Marion Superior Court told IndyStar said they were unable to share the outcome because the case was confidential.

Juvenile court records are generally kept confidential in Indiana.

