Torrential rain, landslide leave at least 18 dead in Brazil
Landslides and flooding from heavy rain in Sao Paulo state have killed at least 18 people since Jan. 28. Flooding, sinkholes and debris were left following the storm.
Jemal Countess/GettyCheslie Kryst, who won the Miss USA sash in 2019, has died after a fall from her high-rise Manhattan apartment building. She was 30.Her family confirmed Kryst’s death in a Sunday statement. “Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength,” it read. “She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined.” The family said that the pageant-winner had “embodied love and served others” and that “her impact will live on.”Her body was found on
Insider's Mikhaila Friel visited Amsterdam's Red Light District in October, where she interviewed a sex worker and a local resident.
A white man from DeLand, Florida has been released from the Volusia County Jail after being arrested on charges of physically and verbally assaulting two […]
William Perry, a reformed felon, says he is doing the right things, but keeps getting doors slammed in his face.
ReutersA stunning revelation discovered by a German team of investigative journalists has put the prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann in the very resort from which she disappeared.Convicted pedophile Christian Brueckner, who has emerged as the only suspect in the 15-year-old cold case, worked as a handy man at the Ocean Club in Praia da Luz in the spring of 2007, according to the German documentary New Leads in the Maddie Case which will air on Monday evening in Europe.A produ
Ryan Jastrzembski, an 11-year-old Mount Laurel boy, faces an 'extremely tough road' to recovery, says appeal seeking help for the burn victim and his family
Anyone with information on these wanted people should call Crime Stoppers at 361-888-8477.
Developers have bold plans for the state’s wildlands. Increasingly, the courts object The Tejon Ranch Company wants to build 19,300 houses across this windy wildlands landscape, north of Los Angeles. Photograph: Philip Cheung/The Guardian As California looks back on another wildfire season that razed thousands of homes and threatened thousands of lives, debate in the state has intensified over how to solve the state’s dire housing crisis as the climate grows ever more extreme. Increasingly, envi
Weather service says Winter Storm Landon could bring a foot of snow and inches of ice to northern Ohio.
The controversy highlights the difficult situation political events create for venue owners.
Michael Rapaport, the actor, returned to the New York City Rite Aid where he filmed an alleged shoplifter calmly walking out of the store with a few bags packed with goods and updated his followers that the store's shelves are now bare.
Authorities have made an arrest after a food truck vendor is caught on video using a fire extinguisher to vandalize a taco stand near Whittier.
Ashley Mckinnie is homeless, disabled and caring for her 3-year-old daughter. She's launched a GoFundMe page seeking $1,400 to help her find housing.
Hillsborough County SheriffTwo Florida sheriff’s deputies who were in a romantic relationship were found dead of an apparent murder-suicide while traveling with other co-workers on vacation.The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office said Detective Daniel Leyden was heard arguing with the other deputy on Saturday night just before gunshots rang out in a rental home in Augustine.Both were found with fatal wounds. Leyden’s appeared to be self-inflicted, authorities said.“Our Sheriff's Office family i
More than 6 inches of snow are expected in some parts of the Chicago area.
CARLOS BARRIA/ReutersThe folks behind the “Yes In My Back Yard” movement—henceforth referred to as “YIMBYs”—have recently enjoyed rare success against their enemies who oppose development, the NIMBYS (“Not In My Back Yard”).For the uninitiated, YIMBYs favor reducing regulations on building new housing in order to increase supply and thus lower costs for renters and buyers. They argue that “affordable housing” is impossible in cities that curtail the amount of housing needed for any of it to be “
If you can be arrested and have your life upended for the sin of rolling down your window to respond to a woman waving frantically, the risk of stopping becomes too great. | Opinion
Gregory and Travis McMichael already sentenced to life in prison but deal concerns pending federal hate crimes trial Travis McMichael, left, and his father Gregory McMichael, who were convicted along with William ‘Roddie’ Bryan Jr of murdering Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia. Photograph: AP The family of Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old Black man who three white men chased and fatally shot in a Georgia neighborhood while he was jogging two years ago, have reacted furiously to plea deals reached with two
One bus driver picked up an extra shift and wound up on a Pittsburgh bridge as it collapsed. The driver said he's "just thankful to be alive."
He asked her for directions then grabbed her and put her in his car, according to police.