Torrential rain leads to flooding throughout the Southeast
Repeated rounds of thunderstorms, combined with an area of low pressure off the Southeast coast, led to major flooding problems from Oct. 6-7.
Repeated rounds of thunderstorms, combined with an area of low pressure off the Southeast coast, led to major flooding problems from Oct. 6-7.
Clouds are layering the sky on Thursday as a weather system makes its approach across Northern California. KCRA 3 Meteorologist Tamara Berg said to expect the system to deliver rain and snow showers across the region.
The KNP Complex fire may have killed hundreds of sequoia trees in the southern Sierra, and at least 74 have died in the Windy fire, officials said.
The new volcano is the result of unusual activity deep within Earth.
Intermittent showers across most of Southern California will gradually develop into widespread evening rain throughout the region on Thursday.
According to Yellowstone National Park rangers, the temperature at Maiden's Grave Spring is around 200 degrees Fahrenheit
This extreme weather event broke the European record for most rainfall within a 12-hour period, according to a climatologist.
Canada will feature a little bit of everything during the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend -- from mild and cold temperatures to sun, showers and maybe even some snow.
California's worst heat waves arrive in a one-two punch — high temperatures combined with humid air from Baja.
New RVs have seasoning periods where they need adjustments and fixes, according to expert RV travelers Marc and Julie Bennett.
Like many places in the American West dependent on agriculture, Stratford is now a shell of its once vibrant heyday. Ever-rising temperatures and years of drought are making it wither.
Drought-stricken California has equal chances of normal temperatures and precipitation.
Rep. Michelle Steel asked for a federal disaster declaration after the Orange County oil spill. She needs answer for her support of the Trump agenda.
At 93cm, the high tide on Tuesday morning at 11.00 a.m. (0900GMT) was not high enough to activate the Mose flood barriers, which were launched last year to protect the fragile city from flooding during the so-called "acqua alta" or high water.Instead, walkways were set up for tourists and locals to cross St. Mark's Square without getting their feet wet.Venice’s floods are caused by a combination of factors exacerbated by climate change - from rising sea levels and unusually high tides to land subsidence that has caused the ground level of the city to sink.
For a cheapskate like me, it was a welcome surprise that recharging could be so cheap — or even free. But charging can be expensive if you don't plan ahead.
The brown bear overcame some health issues to become this year's glorious glutton ahead of winter hibernation in Katmai National Park.
The Draconid meteor shower will reach its peak on Friday night in the sky across the Northern Hemisphere.
A sneaky shark circled an alligator and nibbled on its foot while it was minding its own business near a dock in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.Cory Conlon filmed a video that shows a shark and an alligator appear near the surface of the ocean. Onlookers throw pieces of fish into the water to feed the two before the shark decides to get close to the alligator to bite its foot. The alligator reacts and charges in the shark’s direction, while the shark continues to swim beneath the gator.“I was surprised to see this so I filmed it with my phone to show family and friends,” Conlon told Storyful. Credit: Cory Conlon via Storyful
Keep feathered friends flocking to your yard with these tips.
The facility announced the 3-month-old giraffe, Marekani, was euthanized after suffering from an injury that was "nearly impossible to repair," according to the Texas zoo's vets
Rotterdam Express, the ship probed in O.C. oil spill, no longer under investigation, company says.