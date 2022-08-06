Torrential rain sends flooding throughout Death Valley
Hundreds of visitors were trapped in Death Valley National Park when flooding forced the closure of all roads into and out of the park on Aug. 5.
An incredible amount of rain flooded Death Valley National Park, closing roads in and out of the park and stranding as many as 500 vehicles. (Video Courtesy Rigo Avina)
Flash flooding triggered by a near-record downpour on Friday over one of the hottest, driest spots on Earth has stranded nearly 1,000 people inside California's Death Valley National Park and forced its temporary closure, park officials said. About 60 cars belonging to park visitors and staff were buried in several feet of debris at the Inn at Death Valley, an historic luxury hotel near the park headquarters in Furnace Creek, site of a spring-fed oasis near the Nevada border, the park said in a statement. The flooding was unleashed by a torrential shower that dumped 1.46 inches (3.7 cm) of rain at Furnace Creek, nearly matching the previous daily record there of 1.47 inches measured from a downpour in 1988, park spokesperson Amy Wines said.
Severe flooding brought by “unprecedented amounts of rainfall” prompted the closure of all roads in and out of Death Valley National Park (DVNP) on Friday, August 5, park officials said.As many as 1,000 people, including 500 visitors and 500 park staff, were stranded in the park, according to officials.“No injuries to staff or visitors have been reported,” DVNP officials said. “Approximately sixty cars, belonging to visitors and staff, are buried in several feet of debris at the Inn at Death Valley.”Footage released by Caltrans District 9 shows water streaming across State Route 190 near Death Valley, the transport authority said. Credit: Caltrans District 9 via Storyful
In this photo provided by the National Park Service, cars are stuck in mud and debris from flash flooding at The Inn at Death Valley in Death Valley National Park, Calif., Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Heavy rainfall triggered flash flooding that closed several roads in Death Valley National Park on Friday near the California-Nevada line. The National Weather Service reported that all park roads had been closed after 1 to 2 inches of rain fell in a short amount of time. (National Park Service via AP) He
