Torrential Rain Swamps Southern California Amid Flash Flood and Tornado Warnings

Heavy rain poured down on Oxnard, California, on the morning of Thursday, December 21, as the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flash flood warning for the area.

The NWS Los Angeles office urged residents of Oxnard, San Buenaventura, and Santa Paula to move to higher ground and avoid walking or driving through floodwaters.

Many streets and intersections were heavily impacted by flooding, according to the Oxnard Fire Department, who told residents to stay off city streets while the water receded.

A tornado warning was issued for the area on Thursday morning, but there was no evidence that a tornado touched down, according to the Los Angeles Times.

This footage by Mario Gonzalez shows heavy rain falling in Oxnard on Thursday morning. Credit: Mario Gonzalez via Storyful