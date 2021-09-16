Torrents of hail fall as strong storms hit the Northeast
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Severe thunderstorms sweeping through the Northeast on Sept. 15 dropped heavy hail in some areas.
Severe thunderstorms sweeping through the Northeast on Sept. 15 dropped heavy hail in some areas.
Two disturbances in the Atlantic are right on the verge of strengthening into tropical depressions or storms, and one is worth watching for people in Florida and the Caribbean.
A chilly second half of the week for parts of the Prairies will include the chance of frost and even high-elevation snow.
Residents like Chris Sims move to places like Treasure Island, Texas, to soak up the pleasures of life on the coast and the perks of living in "a small beach community with a big fishing problem," as the town describes itself on its website. Sims has loved nearly all of his time living in Treasure Island since moving from Dallas two years ago. When AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell asked Sims what he loves about living on the water, he simply responded, "It's on the water." But this week
The Category 1 hurricane has already left more than 300,000 people without power.
The storm, which reached hurricane strength, made landfall then weakened back to tropical storm status. It's bringing pounding rain and strong winds to the region.
Here's what it looked like as Nicholas made landfall, bringing strong winds and heavy rain, which caused street flooding and damage in some areas.
Nicholas strengthened into a hurricane as it neared Texas' coast late Monday, per the National Hurricane Center.The latest: The storm was expected to make landfall along the Texas coast in a the next few hours, the NHC said in an 11p.m. update. It was already bringing heavy rains, strong winds and storm surges to parts of the central and upper Texas coast. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Nicholas strengthened to a hurricane late this evening and was nea
A tropical wave in the Eastern Atlantic has a high chance of development and a tropical depression could form in the next couple of days.
Tornado warnings have dropped in Ontario as the risk begins to subside, but the threat of severe weather continues as a line of storms is expected to track through the GTA and eastern areas through the overnight.
More than 1,400 dolphins were killed on Sunday (September 12) off the coast of the Faroe Islands in a single day, the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society said, as part of the Danish territory's century-old traditional Grindadrap hunt.The U.S.-based NGO said the slaughter of 1428 Atlantic white-sided dolphins is considered to be the largest single hunt of cetaceans ever recorded worldwide.The annual dolphin drive, when several hundred pilot whales are slaughtered for their meat and blubber, is part of a 1,000-year-old tradition in the North Atlantic archipelago.This year the number of mammals slaughtered prompted an outcry from animal rights groups for the excessive killing, producing "more dolphin meat from this hunt than anyone wants to take," Sea Shepherds said in a press release.
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on Sept. 14, causing minor damage in some areas.
The slaughter of 1,428 white-sided dolphins over the weekend, part of a four-century-old traditional drive of sea mammals into shallow water where they are killed for their meat and blubber, has reignited a debate on the small Faeroe Islands. The hunt in the North Atlantic islands is not commercial and is authorized, but environmental activists claim it is cruel.
The bear walked into the home through an open garage door and got stuck inside.
Kevin Skarupa examines the severe weather threat for Wednesday.
Any gardener can tell you that there are some gorgeous plants that are worse than bad houseguests. Invasive species can take over a garden, sending up shoots in every direction. Ask a gardener about Japanese knotweed and they may shudder in horror at the nefarious plant's ability to spread absolutely anywhere.
For the second time this month a Yellowstone National Park tourist has captured footage showing a wolf biting a grizzly bear’s butt.
Rivian's R1T has an estimated range of 314 miles and prices start at $67,500. It comes with an air compressor and a built-in cooler under the bed.
More than 405,700 people in the Houston area were without power early Tuesday morning after Tropical Storm Nicholas made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane, CenterPoint Energy reported.
Tropical Depression Nicholas, which weakened from a tropical storm Monday evening, dropped torrential rain from coastal Texas into Louisiana.
National Hurricane Center monitoring Nicholas remnants, three disturbances in Atlantic