Torres: 17 years and counting since Brandy Hall disappeared after leaving fire station

I miss the phone call I'd get at the start of every August reminding me that another sad anniversary was approaching.

It's hard to believe retired Palm Bay Detective Sid LaDow has been dead for nearly five years now.

"Torres," he'd bellow into the phone. "Is there any chance you can write something about Brandy Hall?"

How could I refuse a request from a man who spent most of his final years trying to solve Brevard County's biggest mystery? Eventually I focused an entire season of the Murder on the Space Coast podcast on the case. Sid was a huge help.

Undated photo Brandy Hall, missing firefighter

And now, another August has come and gone and the case of Brandy Hall, the 32-year-old firefighter and married mother of two last seen Aug. 17, 2006, remains unsolved. Brandy was officially declared dead by the courts several years ago and police have long treated it as a homicide investigation.

Sid would tell me he hoped someone would see the annual story and remember something. Or maybe Brandy's killer night be filled with so much remorse they would confess. But a part of me thinks he just wanted to somehow keep Brandy alive.

The case has fascinated those on the Space Coast for nearly two decades now. Maybe it's because people aren't supposed to just disappear. Maybe it's because of all the "stuff" going on in her life that made everything so messy. Maybe it's her poor mom, Debbie Rogge, who still jumps when the phone rings, hoping against hope that it's her daughter.

"I can't believe it's been 17 long years," Debbie told me this week. "I pray and wait every day for answers. I want to know where my daughter is. I miss and love her with all my heart."

Brandy's husband Jeff Hall was due to be sentenced the day after she disappeared for running a marijuana grow operation. Brandy was initially arrested as well and fired from Palm Bay Fire Department. Serious charges against her were later dropped and at the time of her disappearance, she was volunteering as a firefighter in Malabar as she sought to win her old job back.

She was also having an affair with then-married fire Capt. Randall Richmond. He is the last person known to have spoken with Brandy. He initially lied to police, denying having spoken with Brandy for weeks before she went missing. But phone records showed something different.

Palm Bay Police Commander Jeff Spears talks with Brandy Hall's mother, Debbie Rogge, when Spears was still a Sgt. (Credit: John A. Torres)

There is video of Brandy leaving the Malabar fire station at 10:51 p.m. Brandy and Richmond texted or spoke on the phone more than 80 times before Brandy left the fire station that night .

Their communication continued even after she left the station, supposedly to go home. Brandy texted Richmond at 10:53 p.m.. Richmond texted again at 10:56 p.m. and 10:57 p.m.. He then called her at 11:06 p.m. and they spoke for 10 minutes and 46 seconds until 11:17 p.m..

And that's it. That's the last known contact anyone had with Brandy, except for her killer.

Her children were 10 and 5 years old when she disappeared. Brandy's truck, with her blood inside the cab, was discovered the following day submerged in a pond.

Speculation moved from person to person over the years but there was never enough for police to make an arrest.

After the case went cold the police asked my old friend, retired investigator Sid LaDow, if he would take a crack at it.

It would become his great obsession and he would spend the last 10 years of his life fighting for justice and searching for a woman he never met. He — along with another retired detective, Doc Jones — would interview dozens of people, write in-depth reports, authorize polygraph tests, conduct searches, hang signs and much more.

So, here it is. After a few years of silence, the annual call for help is back. If you know anything about what happened to Brandy Hall, please call the Palm Bay Police at 321-952-3539. If you'd rather not talk to the police but still want to share something, shoot me an email at jtorres@floridatoday.com.

Do it for Sid. Do it for Brandy and her mom.

