Torres: Arguing for Crosley Green to remain free is easy | Opinion

Crosley Green and his attorneys have until the end of the month to convince a federal court judge in Orlando that he should remain free.

Just a few days after the U.S. Supreme Court announced on February 27 that it would not consider Green's case, U.S. District Court Judge Roy B. Dalton ordered both Green and the State of Florida to file briefs by March 31 addressing whether Green’s release should be modified or rescinded.

Green served 32 years in prison and has been on conditional release since April 2021. His conviction was overturned by the very same Judge Dalton in 2018. The court found that Brevard County prosecutors withheld witness interview notes that said the first two responding law enforcement officers told the prosecutor that they concluded the victim’s ex-girlfriend—not Green—committed the crime.

Crosley Green has treasured his time with his family. His great niece Blayke Jonathas walked up to him during and after the press event. A press conference was held at the Holiday Inn in Titusville on February 27 after the U.S. Supreme Court will not hear the case of Crosley Green, who has spent 32 years behind bars. He has fought for his innocence since being convicted of a murder in 1989.

But the state appealed and won when the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals agreed that the notes should have been turned over but said they were immaterial to the case. This prompted Green's attorneys to appeal (unsuccessfully) to the U.S. Supreme Court.

But, showing why Green should remain free should be easy.

There is literally nothing the state can say here to argue for Green's reincarceration other than to continue punishment for punishment's sake. Even if the deluded believe this innocent man is guilty of killing Charles "Chip" Flynn in 1989, then he has already served more than 30 years, has been eligible for parole and was initially offered a plea deal of seven years.

More:Torres: Time for Florida's law and order governor to live up to his billing

More:Torres: Nearly out of options, an extraordinary man continues to believe in justice | Opinion

What can Crosley Green's lawyers argue?

Well how about in more than 30 years in prison Green has zero infractions. None, nada, zilch. How about the fact that the prison warden himself wrote up and signed an affidavit on Green's behalf stating in essence that he wished all of this inmates were like Green. How about the two correctional officers who testified on Green's behalf years ago in a Brevard County courtroom. How about the two responding officers who continue to give witness to the fact they believed Green had nothing to do with the crime.

Story continues

How about the fact that Green could be just another in the line of wrongful convictions perpetrated by the prosecutor's office in Brevard County in the 1980s, highlighted by Juan Ramos, William Dillon and Wilton Dedge.

Since being released on house arrest, Crosley has been a model citizen. He attends church, has gotten a driver's license, works full-time and even made such an impression at his steel manufacturing job that his boss sent these comments to be read at a recent press conference about him:

Among the supporters for Crosley Green, in center, are Wilton Dedge and William Dillon, who both served decades in prison for crimes they were later found innnocent of , and released. A press conference was held at the Holiday Inn in Titusville on February 27 after the U.S. Supreme Court will not hear the case of Crosley Green, who has spent 32 years behind bars. He has fought for his innocence since being convicted of a murder in 1989.

"Crosley is dependable, very dedicated and always on time. He is well-liked by his fellow employees because he's considerate, friendly and has a great sense of humor. Given the skills that Mr. Green has developed, it would be a hardship for my company to try and replace him."

We are not revealing the name of Green's employer for security reasons.

There is more.

“Mr. Green has been thriving since his conditional release in 2021," said Keith J. Harrison, Crowell & Moring partner and counsel to Green. "He has a family who loves him, has become very integrated in his church, and is very successful in his full-time employment. Every day that Mr. Green is free is a day that he can spend with his family, and it is another day we can continue the fight to keep his freedom. Ultimately, we are hoping that the State of Florida will agree that no one is served by returning Mr. Green to prison."

Green's lawyers, who have worked the case pro bono for 13 years, were pleased to learn of Judge Dalton's request as they continue urgent efforts to fight for Green’s freedom in the wake of the Supreme Court decision. One of the options they have discussed is to seek clemency from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Kenneth Nunn, proferssor of law at University of Florida Levin College of Law. A press conference was held at the Holiday Inn in Titusville on February 27 after the U.S. Supreme Court will not hear the case of Crosley Green, who has spent 32 years behind bars. He has fought for his innocence since being convicted of a murder in 1989.

University of Florida law professor emeritus Kenneth Nunn called Green "the walking incarnation of what Christian faith is supposed to be."

"He is an example for his community, he is an example for the youth, he is an example for all of us," Nunn said. "Look at the good he will do in the community, in a town like Titusville where there are people who are feeling the hardship of life, where he can provide teaching and guidance and help steer them away from a life of crime. Wouldn't that be a better use of the years that this man has left?"

Again the only argument the state can make is that they want to continue punishing Green. But even if they do, don't expect to hear an angry word from Green's mouth.

"If it had been me and I endured all the things Crosley Green has endured in this case, sitting in prison for a crime I did not do, I would be bitter," Nunn said. "But he is not bitter because you cannot survive for 30 years on bitterness."

Contact Torres at 321-242-3684 or at jtorres@floridatoday.com. You can follow him on Twitter @johnalbertorres or on Facebook at facebook.com/FTjohntorres.

Support local journalism and become a subscriber. Visit floridatoday.com/subscribe

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Torres: Arguing for Crosley Green to remain free is easy | Opinion