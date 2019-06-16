Torres, Cortes carry Yankees past White Sox

Gleyber Torres hit a two-run homer, and Nestor Cortes Jr. pitched five-plus effective innings of relief for his first career win as the New York Yankees snapped a three-game losing streak with an 8-4 victory over the host Chicago White Sox on Saturday night.

The Yankees won on a night in which they confirmed that they have traded for Edwin Encarnacion from the Seattle Mariners, allowing New York to slot the American League's home run leader into its lineup as the designated hitter.

Torres hit his 15th homer with one out in the fourth to cap a four-run inning off Reynaldo Lopez (4-7). His homer marked the 18th straight game that the Yankees homered in, their second-longest streak in team history and the third-longest in the majors this season.

Torres also drove in a third run with a sacrifice fly in the sixth.

Gary Sanchez drove in New York's first two runs with a double down the left field line in the fourth inning before Torres' home run, and added a run-scoring groundout in the seventh.

Cameron Maybin homered in the seventh, and Didi Gregorius drew a bases-loaded walk in the ninth.

Chad Green started the game as the opener for the fifth time and struck out six in two innings. Cortes (1-0) followed and allowed two runs on six hits, striking out seven and walking none.

Cortes exited after allowing consecutive singles to open the eighth before Jonathan Holder allowed four runs.

Aroldis Chapman pitched a scoreless ninth in a non-save situation.

Chicago scored its first run in the eighth when Yolmer Sanchez came home on a throwing error by Yankees third baseman DJ LeMahieu on an attempted force play at second. Two pitches later, James McCann hit a three-run homer to make it 7-4.

The White Sox lost for only the sixth time in their last 17 games.

Chicago catcher Welington Castillo and manager Rick Renteria were ejected with nobody out in the eighth for arguing balls and strikes with plate umpire Phil Cuzzi.

Lopez allowed five runs on six hits in six innings. He struck out four and walked two.

--Field Level Media