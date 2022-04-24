Torres: Crosley Green feels the love after missing it for so long | Opinion

Listening to Crosley Green describe the best moment of this last year — his first not spent in prison in 33 years — gives you a good indication of the type of person he has become.

Green, released last March to house arrest pending the state's appeal of the reversal of his murder conviction, has had quite a bit of catching up to do. He's spent a lot of that time working at a manufacturing job he loves, obtaining his driver's license, fishing license and getting to know relatives born during his incarceration.

At Crosley's request, I agreed not to name his employer.

"Last year was great, really great, I had a very nice birthday and Thanksgiving, but Christmas with the family was one of the biggest things in the world for me last year," he told me earlier this week as we caught up below a giant Oak tree in his front yard, the same tree we stood beneath last year a few days after he was released last April.

I pressed him further. Of course Christmas was great, Christmas is always great. What made Christmas the highlight of his year? I was especially curious when he added that one of his sisters "fussed" at him a bit.

"The day before Christmas I became Santa," Crosley said with a smile. "I sent my sister out to go do some shopping. I bought a few things for the younger boys but, my thing was the girls that I have in my family. You know, because I had missed them and I think I gave them a real great Christmas because I don’t think they were expecting me to do the things I did."

What Crosley did was send his sister out (he was unable to shop himself because he remains on house arrest) with a list for 20 of his sisters, nieces, great nieces and granddaughters.

"I went haywire and my sister got on me about it, saying: 'Why are you taking all of your money and doing that?' But that’s just me. It was one of the greatest things I ever felt in my life — to be able to give, to give to my family. They’ve been giving to me all these years while I was locked up. It’s about time for me to give back."

It's been a long road for Crosley trying to prove his innocence and despite being "free" on house arrest, his fight is not over.

He was convicted in 1989 of murdering 22-year-old Charles "Chip" Flynn after police said he kidnapped Flynn and Flynn's former girlfriend Kim Hallock from Holder Park in Titusville and took them to a deserted orange grove. It was in the orange grove that Hallock said a shootout occurred between Flynn and Green. Hallock told police she escaped and fled in Flynn's truck, leaving Flynn behind suffering from a bullet wound to his right chest.

Hallock drove past a hospital, her own home where she lived with her parents and payphones, heading to the home of Flynn's friend, who convinced her to call 911.

Responding officers with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, Sgt. Diane Clarke and Deputy Mark, said they found no evidence of a shootout nor high-speed getaway and Flynn, who was still alive, refused to tell them what happened.

"I just want to go home," he said, never asking if Hallock had made it to safety or if the "gunman" had been apprehended. Rixey and Clare later told White they felt Hallock was responsible for the fatal shooting.

Flynn died on his way to the hospital.

The Green family, having grown up in abject poverty and without parents — killed in a murder-suicide when Crosley was a teenager — were known to police in the area for years. In fact, Crosley had just been released from prison after serving a year on drug charges.

Hallock identified Green from a prejudicial photo lineup that prosecutor Chris White would say years later should never have been used. Green's photo was darker and more prominent than the others, and detectives told Hallock that the killer was among those photographed.

You're not supposed to do that.

Other problems with his case included a dog track that supposedly followed a pair of sneakers (that did not belong to Crosley); inconsistent statements from Hallock; the impossibility that Crosley drove the "kidnapped" victims from the park to the orange grove since he didn't know how to drive a stick shift and he would have to keep one hand on the steering wheel and the other holding a gun trained on Hallock and Flynn; three witnesses for the state who later recanted their testimony claiming prosecutor White pressured them to testify against Green in exchange for lighter sentences in their own drug cases.

Sheila Green, Crosley's sister, said White threatened her with the loss of her children if she did not cooperate as she too was facing drug charges.

Hallock also testified that Flynn allowed her to get away by diving headfirst out of the parked pickup truck and firing at Green despite his hands being tied behind his back. She said she had hidden a gun under clothes that were on the passenger side bench.

Those clothes however were later found laid out to form a blanket nearby. It was never explained how they got there as Hallock said she jumped in the truck and drove away.

Green's murder conviction was overturned in 2018 when a federal judge ruled that White had erred by not sharing the information with Crosley's attorney that responding officers believed Hallock to be the shooter. The state appealed and three years later Green was allowed to go free on house arrest until the appeal was ruled upon.

Last month the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against Green, meaning he could be sent back to prison. His lawyers have petitioned for a rehearing and for Crosley to remain free until the appellate process is exhausted.

"I have no feeling of sadness or disappointment (about the ruling). A lot of people may not understand this but going to church and believing in the Lord, it’s hard to get upset at anything," Green said. "I’m here. I still got my faith."

Crosley Green enjoys a strawberry ice cream cone on his way to Brevard County with his attorneys from Crowell & Moring.

Needless to say he has made the most of his time. With permission from his probation officer, Crosley was able to do something he's wanted to for many years.

"I was allowed to go to my sister’s grave and it’s a day I will always remember," he said, referring to his sister Celestine, who died about five years ago. "I couldn’t stay very long but I went and paid my respects and stuff like that."

"It’s just been the best year I’ve had in so long. It’s been one of those things man, where you really can feel the love, after missing love for so long. It’s tear-dropping at times. It’s how they (family) treat you."

There have been some funny moments too, like when no one told him the ankle monitor was waterproof and so he spent his first week of freedom tying a plastic bag around it when showering.

Crosley said his job is fantastic and recently told his boss that it felt like a second family being there. The conditions of his house arrest allow him to go to work, medical appointments, grocery shopping and church. He hasn't missed a Sunday since being released.

Sometimes Crosley gets recognized by a stranger and it moves him to see and learn how sad they feel about his story.

"I haven’t had a bad vibe from anyone," he said.

Everyone he's met has been kind — except for the squirrels he feeds peanuts to every day.

"They fuss and fight all the time even though I feed them every day," he laughed.

There are many things he'd like to do if he is ever to be fully free but none more than his desire to just ride a horse in a big open space where he can just "breathe."

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Crosley Green feels the love after missing it for so long | Opinion