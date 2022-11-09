Torres: Some 'investigations' don't need to take so long | Opinion

Video reviews in sports are terrific — in theory.

But when it takes several minutes to determine whether a soccer player was offside or a wide receiver caught the football in bounds, then something is wrong. This is especially frustrating to a fan — like myself — who can clearly see the answer after one replay on my television.

Look at it and make a decision. Why does it take so long?

That's a question I keep asking of the State Attorney's office. On May 5, Phil Archer's office announced it was going to do a "detailed review" of a battery trial in which assistant state attorney Bryon Aven knowingly presented false information to the jury. Judge Steven Henderson ruled a mistrial and rightfully so.

He did this after Aven took the stand and admitted knowing the testimony being presented was false.

"As a circuit judge, I had hoped that I would never be sitting in this position, but it’s my job and one of my jobs is to ensure the accused has a fair trial and (he) has not gotten a fair trial." Henderson said.

The defendant walked free.

The State Attorney promised this review and said: "Prosecutors have a responsibility to professionally perform their duties with honesty, integrity, and within the rules of criminal procedure. By taking the oath of office, assistant state attorneys are expected to faithfully represent the values of this office before the Court."

Thankfully, most of them do.

Curious as to what the investigation yielded, I reached out to the State Attorney's Office in September to ask about it. I was told that the Florida Bar is "conducting an inquiry into the proceedings before Judge Henderson in April of this year, and our internal review will remain open until a finding is made."

Why did the State Attorney ask the Florida Bar get involved? But a spokesman for Archer's office would only say that their long-standing policy is not to comment on any open investigation.

We are now at five months and counting. Most complicated murder trials take less time than this "investigation."

Story continues

Just watch the video recording of the trial, like I did.

The video, unlike the witnesses, doesn't lie.

Just an aside in this case, Aven's assistant in the case, Chris Cusamano — who was totally unaware of the misconduct being perpetrated and testified how disappointed he was during the misconduct hearing — recently resigned his position as an assistant state attorney to work for the Guardian ad Litem office.

Did a school board candidate lie on his employment application?

This week FLORIDA TODAY reported that Brevard Public Schools are reviewing allegations that District 2 school board candidate Gene Trent falsified information on his job application to be a mathematics teacher back in 2015. Trent could lose his job if the allegation is true.

Gene Trent

The district's HR department is looking at whether Trent disclosed details of his arrests in the 1990s for battery and a violation of an alcohol-related ordinance on his job application or not.

There were no charges against Trent for the incidents, but critics alleged that he had failed to disclose the arrests on his application.

Trent denies any wrongddoing.

Again, no investigation is needed. Just pull his application and look at it. How much time does it take to dig out his application and decide whether he was truthful?

Either he lied or he didn't.

Speaking of taking so long ... .where is that Clerk of the Courts audit, anyway?

Contact Torres at 321-242-3684 or at jtorres@floridatoday.com. You can follow him on Twitter @johnalbertorres or on Facebook at facebook.com/FTjohntorres.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Torres: Some 'investigations' don't need to take so long | Opinion