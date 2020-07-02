Torres Law Joins Alliott Group, The World's Sixth-Largest Multidisciplinary Alliance Of Professional Services Firms

International trade and national security compliance firm Torres Law, PLLC joins Alliott Group, one of the leading worldwide alliances of accounting and law firms, to bring clients expanded access to global multidisciplinary services

WASHINGTON, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Torres Law, PLLC, a rapidly growing national law firm that guides its increasingly international client base on US customs, exports, industrial and national security policy, and corporate law, recently joined Alliott Group, the world's sixth-largest international alliance of professional services firms.

The move provides Torres Law's clients with access to the extensive legal and accounting skills and experience of Alliott Group members in jurisdictions throughout the world. Says Torres Law Founder Olga Torres:

"Because of the interaction we already have with accounting firms, particularly in customs cases, we have been looking to join a suitable alliance for some time. We are excited to become part of one of the world's leading accounting and law firm alliances, and are keen to partner with Alliott Group member firms across the globe, particularly in the EU, Israel, US, and South America. Members' expertise will be required by some of our global and local clients who do business abroad and in the United States."

Jeffrey Berger, Chair of Alliott Group's North America Advisory Committee and Co-Managing Partner of New York law firm Golenbock Eiseman Assor Bell & Peskoe LLP said:

"Expansion of the North America membership is a key alliance priority. We have plans to appoint strong independent business law and accounting firms that will complement and support each other's activities and, by networking with our international colleagues, drive new business opportunities in the region. We are delighted to welcome Torres Law and look forward to working with Olga and her team."

Alliott Group COO Giles Brake adds:



"2020 is proving to be another year of significant growth despite the current crisis and we are delighted to welcome Torres Law to the alliance, a firm with a strong international trade practice in the United States. They are a dynamic law firm with an international outlook and have significant interactions with accounting firms across the world, especially in customs cases. The firm brings valuable international trade law expertise into our group that our members can tap into when serving clients who are taking advantage of the growth opportunities offered by trading with businesses in different jurisdictions."

About Torres Law:

Torres Law is a U.S. law firm that works with U.S. and global clients – from multinationals and Fortune 500 companies to medium-sized businesses and start-ups – to successfully import and export goods, technology, and services. The firm regularly helps clients seeking to navigate regulatory challenges posed by U.S. and foreign trade policies, including China tariffs, Iran sanctions, and the export of defense-related goods and controlled or emerging technologies.

The firm is experienced in assisting clients with a wide range of foreign investment matters, including the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States. In addition, Torres Law guides clients across the full spectrum of trade and national security law issues, from U.S. export control and economic sanctions laws to trade policy, industrial security, the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement, Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, anti-boycott laws, customs law, and trade strategy and policy.

About Alliott Group:



Founded in 1979, and with 170 member firms in 70 countries, Alliott Group is an award-winning international association ('alliance') of independent accounting, law and specialist services firms that need deeper levels of cross border resources to develop reputation, visibility, and new business. Alliott Group provides services to help its member firms to position themselves as the 'go to' firms in their local markets for businesses and private individuals with multi-market business interests.

