Torres: Life would be easier if our protectors did just that | Opinion

I was under the weather this week after catching a nasty bug last weekend.

But for me, it's never chicken soup or chamomile tea that does the trick. No, I rely on horror movies to get me through the yuck. Not just any horror movies mind you, but Hammer Horror movies from the 1950s to the early 1970s. My preference is always those that starred Peter Cushing and Christopher Lee. I loved the straight way the actors play the scenes amidst the backdrop of camp and gore.

This week I focused on several Frankenstein movies all starring Cushing as the brilliant doctor who is brought down by his own hubris trying to play God. As a child watching these films, I always regarded the "creature" as the monster or villain in the stories. Now it was plain to see the real monster was the doctor, the rich, respected physician in fine clothes who attended fancy parties and was considered a pillar of the community.

Sadly that is too often how the monsters among us disguise themselves.

Christopher Lee as the monster lies on a gurney inspected by Dr. Frankenstein (Peter Cushing, left) and his assistant (Robert Urquhart) in "The Curse of Frankenstein" (1957). Warner Home Video (courtesy)

Wouldn't life be so much easier if we could tell the good from the bad with just a glance?

This week I was disappointed to learn that two of the people we typically look to for protection were arrested.

On Thursday, Palm Bay police announced the arrest of a church pastor, 42-year-old Roberson Douge for allegedly having sex with two underage teen girls. Some of the encounters police say even took place in the bathroom of the Apostolic Church of Christ on Norman Street.

Douge was charged with 10 counts of lewd and lascivious battery and 10 counts of unlawful sexual activity with the minors. It gets worse. The guy also owns and operates Tiger Claw Kung Fu -- a martial arts school in the city. Police fear there may be other victims.

Remarkably, his arrest came only a day after Palm bay police arrested one of their own.

Sheridon Edward Archer, 23, was arrested on charges of lewd or lascivious battery after allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl. The officer, sworn to protect, had been on the job for only nine months. Archer admitted to the relationship but claimed he believed the girl to be older. He said he met the girl on a social media app.

Police say some of the sexual encounters occurred while Archer was on duty, you know, being paid by us taxpayers to protect and serve us.

A pastor and a police officer. Shameless. These are people we are raised to believe in, to trust with our lives and our salvation. I realize the overwhelming majority of police and clergy are good people and the bad apples hurt them just as much.

Still, it begs the question, where have our protectors gone?

