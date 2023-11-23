Torres: Once you find your 'holy ground," then giving thanks is easy

We don't need perfection to be grateful.

We just need to open our eyes.

Very few have more to be thankful for than us. Don't believe me? Just look at the world today. Look at the wars, the conflicts and the oppression. Look at the lack of freedoms or basic necessities that contribute to a decent quality of life that so many today long for.

We may be a country divided politically and we may be dealing with the everyday struggles most of us face, but today we can come together and give thanks for all the good in our lives. It's important.

Tis the start of the holiday season.

Thanksgiving always marks a new period of time for me because I seem to measure my memories by holiday seasons. And — at the risk of sounding morose — with each passing holiday season comes the realization that I have a limited number of Thanksgivings, Christmases and New Year's Eves to celebrate. This is, after all, my last life on this big blue rock.

I want to make my time count. Maybe that's why as soon as Halloween passed this year, I was tempted to decorate for Christmas. I refrained, but next year I just might.

I've always considered Thanksgiving to be a sacred sort of time, an opportunity to step back from everything and take a deep healing breath in. A pause; a reset. It's normally one of my favorite days of the year, I think because of how much my dad loved it.

Last Thanksgiving was hard. My dad passed away a week earlier and while I tried to be thankful for the 57 years he was in my life, the day, the season, was really something to get through. The pain was just too fresh.

My grandmother used to cook a feast for the extended family on Thanksgiving, and incredibly, she would fast. That's right. She wouldn't eat a thing, saying it was her way to remember the hungry, those for whom Thanksgiving was just another reminder of the ache in their bellies.

Today is a day where we can get back to what matters most, our holy places. For me the celebration is all about family, tradition and gratitude.

It starts out with coffee and breakfast in front of the television watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade — the same one my dad would take my sister and me to see in person every year. (My favorite is watching the marching bands) Then it's on to the cooking. (My secret is to coat the turkey with mustard and bacon.)

Family members start arriving in the early afternoon: my son and his wife, my mom, my niece and my step kids and whoever else can make it. We'll sit, we'll talk, and then we'll gather around the table and take turns describing what we're most grateful for.

Then we'll eat and we'll hopefully get to see the Washington Commanders beat the Dallas Cowboys. Then we'll likley eat some more. (One of these days I'll share the story of when my son and I tried to make Thanksgiving leftover waffles. Disastrous might be an understatement.)

Later on, we'll somehow impossibly find room to eat pie and then settle down to watch "Trains, Planes and Automobiles."

Perfect. But even if it wasn't, we'd be grateful.

May your Thanksgiving be as magical for you as mine is for me.

